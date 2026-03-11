Trickledown From Maxx Crosby Fallout Could Help Eagles

It was the kind of news that broke Tuesday night that made you recheck to make sure it wasn’t some bogus account. It wasn’t – Maxx Crosby’s five-day stint with the Ravens is over.

So, Baltimore won’t be sending two first-round picks to the Raiders for the star pass rusher, after all. The deal was originally announced on Friday, before the Ravens said on Tuesday that Crosby failed a physical, putting a pin in the deal, which, in turn, made an ugly popping noise across the NFL landscape.

The Ravens and their general manager Eric DeCosta, can’t be trusted anymore, is what many are saying.

The Eagles can probably vouch for that, too, after acquiring Jaire Alexander at the trade deadline last year. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman talked to DeCosta and others to make sure Alexander’s injury and passion for the game were good. All the feedback was good, so Roseman decided to send Baltimore a sixth-round pick for Alexander and a seventh rounder from the Ravens. Alexander retired days after the deal.

Some say it was buyer’s remorse that hit the Ravens after sending two first-rounders, one this year, one next year, to Las Vegas for Crosby.

Could A.J. Brown Be Back In Play For Ravens?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) can't make catch during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Whatever it was, there could be two ways the Crosby fallout could impact the Eagles.

First, the Ravens have their first-round pick back in the fold this year, which is No. 14 overall. That could put them back in the market for trying to land A.J. Brown. If not this year’s first-round pick, then maybe next year’s first-rounder could be in play, because Baltimore has that, too, after the deal with the Raiders blew up.

Again, though, would Roseman be willing to trust DeCosta when it came time to Brown having to pass a physical to make sure the deal goes through? Who could blame him if he didn’t, given this situation and what happened last year with Alexander.

Second, is Crosby himself. He’s back in Las Vegas, but for how much longer? The Eagles did some research on trying to land him before Vegas agreed to send him to Baltimore, but the asking price of two first-round picks was too steep.

Now, with the report that Crosby is still weeks away from a full recovery from surgery on Jan. 7 to repair a significant meniscus tear, perhaps his price has gone down, too, and just a first-rounder would be required in a deal.

That will be up to the Raiders to decide, obviously, but they spent a lot of money on the first day of free agency earlier this week, and Crosby’s return will likely bump them hard up against the salary cap.

The surgeon who did Crosby’s knee said that he is still on schedule to return before the season, but now there is reasonable cause for concern about how effective he will be again, or even how quickly he can return to the form that saw him collect 69.5 sacks in his seven seasons with the Raiders.