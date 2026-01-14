Two Candidates Revealed To Replace Eagles' Kevin Patullo

The Philadelphia Eagles have a hole to fill at offensive coordinator after deciding to move on from Kevin Patullo on Tuesday.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made the announcement on Tuesday that the team decided to remove Patullo from the position.

"I have decided to make a change at offensive coordinator," Sirianni said. "I met with Kevin today to discuss the difficult decision, as he is a great coach who has my utmost respect. He has been integral to the team's success over the last five years, not only to the on-field product but behind the scenes as a valued leader for our players and organization. I have no doubt he will continue to have a successful coaching career. Ultimately, when we fall short of our goals that responsibility lies on my shoulders."

Who is next for the Eagles?

It didn't take long for speculation and rumors to pick up steam. One option the Eagles should consider is former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, although the two sides haven't been connected, yet. While this is the case, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on Tuesday night that both Kliff Kingsbury and Kevin Stefanski are expected to get a "real look" for the Eagles' open job.

"A league source said Kliff Kingsbury (a runner-up when the team hired Kellen Moore) and Kevin Stefanski will 'get a real look' for the Eagles offensive coordinator position -- among other options -- assuming head coach signings don't supersede the team's vacancy," Anderson wrote.

Of the two, Kingsbury arguably would be the better choice. That's not a slight at Stefanski. He's a two-time AP Coach of the Year and would be a good option himself. But Kingsbury was connected to the Eagles job before the team rolled with Kellen Moore.

That decision worked out in Philadelphia's favor, but Kingsbury has plenty of upside himself. He has had success with Kyler Murray and Jayden Daniels. Pairing him with a mobile quarterback in Jalen Hurts would be a seamless transition.

