Eagles-Patriots AJ Brown Trade Speculation Starts Way Too Early

The Philadelphia Eagles have started their offseason off with a bang and there's plenty more work to do after being upset in the Wild Card Round against the San Francisco 49ers.

On Tuesday, the Eagles responded by removing Kevin Patullo as the team's offensive coordinator. Now, the job is open and the next step is to find the right fit. If the right person is hired, this offense should be able to fly again in 2026. There's simply too much talent not to. Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, and DeVonta Smith are all under contract, among many others. Arguably, the top option should be former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. But, the process just began on Tuesday.

With the season ending early, of course that has already led to some wild speculation, including plenty around Brown. For example, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report made a list of five teams if the Eagles decide to deal Brown, including the New England Patriots.

The Eagles don't need to make a move

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) can't make catch during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"One might think that the prior relationship between A.J. Brown and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel could be a sticking point in a reunion. After all, it was Vrabel's Titans who sent Brown to Philly back in 2022," Davenport wrote. "But on a podcast appearance last August, Vrabel made it clear that it wasn't his idea to trade the mercurial wideout. 'Nobody wanted to have (Brown) walk out of (Tennessee),' Vrabel said. 'It didn't work out. It's disappointing. The thing that I am most proud of is the relationship with him and the players that I've coached.'

"Assuming Brown has no hard feelings either, that's one box checked. The rest essentially check themselves. The Patriots have shown this season they are legitimate contenders. There's a window open—one that's open a lot wider until the team has to pay quarterback Drake Maye all the money ever. And while the Pats have some skill-position talent and Stefon Diggs has turned back the clock at times this season, the team lacks a true "alpha" wide receiver. What New England doesn't lack is cap space—with $46 million and change per Over The Cap, the team has the financial wiggle room to make a deal happen."

As trade rumors -- or in many cases, speculation -- have popped up, the Patriots have been the team most mentioned for Brown. ESPN's Adam Schefter talked about the idea in hypothetical terms on Monday.

It seems like the noise just isn't going to stop. But that doesn't mean it will turn into reality. The Eagles playmaker has been in his fair share of trade rumors over the last few seasons, but it never turned to deals.

Now, the Eagles have an opportunity to bring in an offensive coordinator to hopefully jump-start this unit. That should entice Brown, and the team as a whole to continue the partnership.

