Veteran's Role May Change With Jalen Carter's Return On Eagles' Horizon

PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Carter was back at practice on Tuesday as the NFC East champion Eagles began preparations for a trip to Buffalo this weekend. The defensive tackle has missed the previous three games after getting platelet-rich plasma injections into both shoulders, so his appearance at practice could be a sign that he will be ready to against the Bills.

Despite missing five games this year, Carter was named to his second straight Pro Bowl in just his third season on Tuesday. The Eagles have won their last two in a row without him and are 3-2 in the five game he has missed this year.

Vic Fangio said the team is “hopeful” that Carter will return against the Bills and their electric quarterback Josh Allen and elusive running back James Cook, who has 1,532 yards rushing this season.

Another defensive tackle would certainly be helpful. Not that there has been anything wrong with the play of uber-veteran Brandon Graham, who has moved to D-tackle and shone these past few games. He has three sacks in the last two games while playing just 16 snaps combined. Graham’s role may change again when Carter returns, possibly as soon as Sunday.

“We’ll see,” said Fangio. “It’s kind of fluid for a guy (Carter) who’s not played in a month, so we’ll see.”

Vc Fangio Not Surprised By Brandon Graham's Play

Eagles DC Vic Fangio during an indoor practice leading up to a Week 17 game in Buffalo. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Asked how surprised he was at BG’s success on the interior of the defensive line, after spending most of his 15 years as a defensive end, Fangio said, “Maybe a little bit. Once he came back you never know what he’s gonna look like even though it’s less than a year later. Quickly he looked very similar to what he was last year, so I’m not surprised.”

Something else that hasn’t surprised Fangio is Graham’s success since unretiring on Oct. 21.

“He’s strong, number one,” he said. “He’s got a leverage advantage, he’s got a good feel for blocks, and he still loves the game, and that may sound corny and not relevant, but as guys get older in their career, they lose their stinger a little bit for the real nut-cutting and contact of the game, and he hasn’t.”

Remember, Fangio said that he had tried to talk Graham out of retiring after the Eagles won the Super Bowl. He may try it again this year if Graham, who will turn 38 in April, tries to retire again. Heck, the DC may even forget about this coaching stuff and pursue another field.

“Maybe I’ll be his agent,” he said.

