Wednesday Practice Report: Eagles' Start The Week Down Two O-Linemen
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles started on-field preparation for Sunday's game at the Dallas Cowboys, down 40% of their starting offensive line.
It was no surprise that All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson was missing at the start of Wednesday's chilly and overcast practice after suffering Lisfranc injury during a 16-9 Week 11 win over Detroit.
The future Hall of Famer was only on the field for 14 snaps against the Lions before he left and was replaced by Fred Johnson.
The hope is that Lane suffered a Lisfranc sprain and not a break with the former being estimated as a four- to six-week injury, meaning Johnson's season would not be over with the ultimate goal to get a him back for the postseason.
"Lane's one of the best players in the NFL, so it makes you do a couple different things here and there," head coach Nick Sirianni said when asked how losing Johnson might affect the Eagles' stle of play. "With that being said, I have a lot of faith in the guys with Fred. We've had a lot of guys play through the length of the seasons that we've had the past four years. We need all hands on deck.
"We've had a lot of guys play, so a lot of experience doing that, not just with Lane, but with every
position. You will miss Lane, no doubt, if he's unable to go. But I have a lot of faith in the guys that we have and obviously faith in the process that we have to get ourselves ready with different players."
Jurgens was not present at the start of Wednesday's practice after giving way to backup Brett Toth late in the Lions win. Jurgens did gut through 61 of the 72 Philadelphia offensive snaps against Detroit after missing the previous two games with a right knee injury. Toth played the final 11 in the pivot and could be in line to start his third game this season.
Toth played very effectively in wins over the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers before Jurgens was able to return with the help of a bulky brace against the Lions.
Young Reinforcements
With multiple injuries on the offensive front the Eagles started the 21-day practice window of sixth-round rookie Myles Hinton, who adds to the depth at offensive tackle behind Jordan Mailata, Fred Johnson and Matt Pryor. Hinton, the son of former NFL All-Pro lineman Chris Hinton, was place don injured reserve at the initial cutdown to 53.
Philadelphia had already started a 21-day practice window for interior backup Willie Lampkin on Nov. 6 and have until the Nov. 27 to either activate the waiver-wire pickup or keep him on IR for the rest of the season.
The 8-2 Eagles visit the 4-5-1 Cowboys at AT&T Stadium for the back end of the home-and-home series this weekend with a commanding lead in the NFC East. Philadelphia topped Dallas 24-20 in the NFL's season-opener at Lincoln Financial Field on Spet. 4.
