Where Eagles, Dallas Goedert Stand Before Free Agency

If the Philadelphia Eagles can find a way to retain Dallas Goedert before free agency opens up, that would solve one problem.

The Eagles' tight end room is completely up in the air, to say the least. Goedert, Kylen Granson, and Grant Calcaterra are all pending free agents this offseason. Goedert led the way in 2025 with 60 catches, 591 yards, and 11 touchdowns from the tight end room. Calcaterra and Granson were the No. 2 and No. 3 guys. Now, it's unclear if any will back.

Philadelphia is going to have to sort out a lot this offseason, including whether it wants to bring AJ Brown back for another run with the franchise in 2026. If the Eagles could specifically retain Goedert, that would remove one issue from the team's plate for the offseason. As each team has been knocked out of the playoffs, ESPN has broken down key questions for each franchise. For Philadelphia, ESPN's Dan Graziano gave an update on the Goedert market.

The Eagles should bring back Dallas Goedert

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Latest on whether they will re-sign tight end Dallas Goedert: He is a valuable member of the offense, but the Eagles have a lot of tough free-agent decisions," Graziano wrote. "The 31-year-old might have more value to them than any other team, and if he's not eager to max out his value in free agency, it makes sense that the Eagles find a way to keep him. But if he's back, I expect it'll be on a team-friendly deal."

With Goedert, he went the team-friendly route in 2025. The Eagles restructured his deal to keep him around. He responded with one of the best seasons of his career. He not only hauled in the 11 touchdowns, but he played in 15 games in a season for the first time since 2021. Goedert also finished with the most receiving touchdowns by anyone on the Eagles -- four ahead of Brown.

If a team-friendly deal is possible, obviously that would be good for the Eagles. But with the way the tight end played in 2025, he should have options this offseason.

