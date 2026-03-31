Why Scheme Talk Has to Wait For Eagles' Jalen Hurts

One of the biggest misconceptions in the modern NFL is that players — particularly quarterbacks — immediately dive back into football work when a new coach or coordinator is hired.

That idea was collectively bargained out of the game in 2011, when league rules began restricting any football-related conversations until the offseason program officially begins.

This year, that date is April 20 for the Eagles. Only then can Phase I of the nine-week OTAs begin, allowing new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion — Jalen Hurts’ seventh play-caller in seven seasons — to start having scheme-specific conversations with his quarterback.

When asked how Hurts is handling the latest transition, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had to remind everyone that’s not how things work anymore.

“The conversations I’ve had with Jalen since the end of the season are more just checking in and seeing how everything’s going,” Sirianni said. “There’ll be a time and place to talk about [scheme] … Because right now we’re limited by league rules in what we can talk to them about.”

Phase I of OTAs lasts two weeks and consists only of meetings, strength and conditioning work, and physical rehabilitation.

Phase II (Weeks 3 through 5) includes on-field workouts, individual drills, and group drills. “Perfect play” drills and walkthroughs are permitted, but no live contact. A rookie minicamp is also allowed during this period.

Phase III (Weeks 6 through 9) features full Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and a mandatory minicamp. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team drills are allowed.

Once that minicamp wraps up, generally in early June, there is another dead period with no football work until the begenning of training camp in late July.

Quality-of-life issues have been a major rallying point for the NFL Players Association over the past 15 years.

Coaches like Sirianni have grown accustomed to the current landscape and have embraced its benefits.

“I think it’s really important that these guys get some time away from us,” Sirianni admitted.

The Scheme Will Come

Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion reviews his practice schedule during practice on Friday, August 1, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The coach believes Hurts will ultimately thrive in Mannion’s scheme, which is rooted in the Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay coaching trees.

In Phoenix, Sirianni pointed to one of Hurts’ best performances of the 2025 season, when he carved up a strong Minnesota Vikings defense for a perfect passer rating. Operating under center, Hurts completed all four of his pass attempts for 121 yards and a touchdown, exploiting the Vikings’ secondary and former teammate Isaiah Rodgers.

Play-action is expected to be a staple under Mannion.

“He’s been very effective over the years with play-action passes,” Sirianni said of his quarterback. “And there are things that are very unique to Jalen that we’ve done here that will carry over well, too.

“One thing you guys know about Jalen — and that I know about Jalen — is that this dude works his butt off in anything he needs to do. He’ll go in any direction he needs to go to win football games.”