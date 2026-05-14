The Philadelphia Eagles have an interesting schedule in terms of where they are going in 2026.

This schedule is favorable in opponents compared to last seaosn, but isn't one that's East Coast friendly. So is life when playing the NFC West and AFC South.

The Eagles will be heading to Santa Clara to face the San Francisco 49ers and Glendale to square off against the Arizona Cardinals. Those are two long road trips on the West Coast on the 2026 slate.

Did we mention the Eagles are going to London? They'll face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London for the second time, so that will add to the travel miles this year.

The Eagles are projected to travel 22,115 miles this season, per Bill Speros of Bookies.com, amongst their eight road games. For context, that's ninth in the NFL.

The 49ers and Rams have the most miles traveled because they are playing in Australia in Week 1 (San Francisco has 38,105 and Los Angeles has 34,847). The shortest trip on the docket in the entire NFL is when the Eagles travel to Landover, Maryland to face the Commanders -- 127 miles.

What are the most miles the Eagles will log round trip in 2026?

Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

Total miles: 7,063

Going to London means the Eagles are adding a significant amount of miles to their schedule. A round trip from Philadelphia to Jacksonville is 1,646 miles, compared to the 7,063 from Philadelphia to London.

A difference of 5,377 miles puts the Eagles in the top-10 of travel miles logged for 2026. The London trip definitely makes the Eagles schedule a bit harder.

San Francisco 49ers (Santa Clara)

Total miles: 5,004

The Eagles dodged a bullet by not going to Mexico City, even if the round trip was equidistant to Santa Clara. Mexico City round trip was 5,002 miles to Santa Clara and 5,004, but the Eagles don't have to worry about the burden of being in another country.

Prior to London, this was the farthest road trip for the Eagles. This is still a trek for Philadelphia, especially since the Eagles haven't been to Levi's Stadium in six years.

Arizona Cardinals (Glendale)

Total miles: 4,171

The Eagles are familiar with the trip to State Farm Stadium, heading there twice in 2024 for a road game with the Cardinals and Super Bowl LVII. They'll be going there again at some point in 2026.

Since the Eagles have a recent history of going to Arizona, this trip isn't one that should hinder them. Yet the Eagles are 1-5 at State Farm Stadium in franchise history.

Dallas Cowboys (Arlington)

Total miles: 2,770

The Eagles have a short week heading to Texas as they face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, making the trek to the Lone Star State less ideal. This is a trip the Eagles are used to, but playing on a short week makes the travel a bit more difficult.

In some years, going to AT&T Stadium may be the farthest trip on the Eagles schedule. This year, it is in the middle of the pack.