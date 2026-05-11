Eagles Schedule Release Leaks: Confirmed Opponents and Dates

The Philadelphia Eagles schedule already is coming into place.

The opponents have been set for months, but the dates and times are not official. There are some games that have leaked around the NFL, thanks to network upfronts and international games already determined on the calendar.

The Eagles are a part of those network upfronts, as one of their biggest matchups of the year is official. Philadelphia will travel to Dallas on Thanksgiving Day, playing in the 4:30 p.m. ET time slot on Fox.

CBS has the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game this year (1 p.m. ET), Fox has the Cowboys game (4:30 p.m. ET), while NBC has the primetime game (8 p.m. ET).

These are the Eagles opponents for 2026.

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Rams, Steelers, Seahawks

Road: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Bears, Cardinals, Jaguars, 49ers, Titans

The Eagles could still be in contention for an international game, and we know primetime games will be on the docket. Perhaps even a Christmas week game or late-season Saturday game -- as this schedule for 2026 will be unlike any other.

Here are all the Eagles games that have been reportedly leaked (all times ET). This will be filled out as the schedule comes out throughout the week.

Week 12: at Dallas Cowboys

Date: Thurs., Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Network: Fox

The Eagles will play on Thanksgiving for the first time since the 2015 season, holding a 6-1 record all time on Thanksgiving Day. This is the second consecutive year the Eagles did not play on Sunday of Thanksgiving week, as they hosted the Black Friday Game last year.

This is the first time the Eagles will play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving since 2014 and the third time overall. The Eagles are 2-0 against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

This is the latest standalone matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys, as the teams have played ina standalone television window in 22 of the last 23 seasons. The only year the Eagles and Cowboys didn't play in a standalone game was the 2024 season (and no games were flexed).