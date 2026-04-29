One Eagles Player Who Just Dodged a Major Draft-Day Bullet And Locked Up a Starting Spot This Year

The Philadelphia Eagles were always leaning on offense in the first round of the NFL Draft. There were a few areas on that side of the ball they were looking to address, mainly on the offensive line.

Finding a long-term replacement for Lane Johnson was the goal. The Eagles eventually accomplished that -- they think.

That pick, Markel Bell, came in Round 3. Bell won't be an immediate starter on this offensive line in 2026 and will use this as a redshirt year to develop.

The Eagles didn't address offensive line in the first round, trading up in the draft to select wide receiver Makai Lemon. Philadelphia moved up three spots to find a WR2 and add another weapon in the passing game to compensate teh impending loss of A.J. Brown.

Was it Plan A? Probably not, but they executed the plan to add to the offense.

Not drafting an offensive lineman in Round 1 benefitted one person in the starting lineup. The player that is arguably the weakest link in the offensive line -- if one wishes to call him that.

Tyler Steen hasn't been bad at right guard, but he hasn't been great either. Of course, Steen has started just one year at right guard and likely needs another year before the Eagles can make a decision on him (Steen is a free agent after this year).

The Eagles' issues on the offensive line weren't on Steen, but that was the one area on the line they could improve in this draft. Jordan Mailata isn't going anywhere, neither are Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson, and Lane Johnson -- as long as Dickerson and Johnson want to keep playing football anyway.

Why the Eagles passed on OL in Round 1

The board just didn't fall in the Eagles favor. The run of offensive linemen started at No. 9 with Spencer Fano to the Browns, then the Giants followed with Francis Mauigoa. That spelled trouble for the Eagles.

With two offensive linemen doing in the top 10, teams that actually needed offensive linemen for this season were going to take advantage of a top-heavy class in a first-round woith ot as many premium players in years past.

Kadyn Proctor, who the Eagles had a strong interest in, went to the Dolphins at 12. Vega Ioane, another player the Eagles liked, went around where he was projected to the Ravens at 14.

The Lions were likely taking a lineman at 17, and did with Blake Miller. The Eagles were looking to trade up and take Monroe Freeling or Makai Lemon, but the Panthers were at No. 19 and wanted to take Freeling themselves. That left the Eagles out of the offensive line prospects they felt would make an instant impact -- not just for the future but this season.

The perfect offensive line pick for the Eagles would be someone who can be the long-term successor to Johnson -- and compete with Steen for the starting spot at right guard this year. That didn't come to fruition in Round 1, and the Eagles passed on a guard or tackle in Round 2 because Eli Stowers fell to them.

A vote of confidence in Steen.

Will Steen have competition at RG this year?

Unless the Eagles sign a veteran free agent with starting experience, the starting right guard spot belongs to Steen.

These are the backups at right guard. Micah Morris, Willie Lampkin, Hollin Pierce, and Drew Kendall. None of these four have ever played a regular season snap at right guard. This is an even bigger vote of confidence in Steen for 2026.

If the Eagles do bring in a right guard, Mekhi Becton is the best name available. Becton has familiarity playing next to Jurgens and Johnson, even if the Eagles have a new offensive system in place.

Steen was fine at right guard last season, starting all 17 games and being stable at the position. He allowed two sacks in 557 pass-blocking snaps, but allowed 32 pressures and a pressure rate allowed of 5.7%. If the Eagles do bring in veteran competition, the job may still be Steen's to lose.

The Eagles don't have enough depth at guard in case Steen goes down. That's the biggest issue with interior offensive line after the draft. The younger players will have to step up, but the vote of confidence is there for Steen at right guard.

Unless something drastically changes, Steen is the starting right guard in 2026.