How Eagles Plan To Attack Offensive Line In Rounds 2-3 Of NFL Draft

Offensive line appeared to be the priority for the Philadelphia Eagles in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. Until it wasn't.

The draft board went in a different direction as the Eagles' top targets went earlier in the draft than expected. The run of offensive linemen allowed the Eagles to select wide receiver Makai Lemon at No. 20 overall.

Philadelphia did trade up to select Lemon, leapfrogging the Pittsburgh Steelers for the wide receiver. The Eagles passed on several offensive line targets at No. 20, including Max Iheanachor and Caleb Lomu.

At the end of the day, the Eagles track record of trading up for premium players in the first round speaks for itself. Howie Roseman and the front office got the player they wanted in Lemon, finalizing the quest for WR2 with A.J. Brown's uncertain future and adding immense depth at wide receiver.

Next up for the Eagles: Offensive line. This is expected to be a strong focus on Day 2.

Why the Eagles passed on offensive line in Round 1

The offensive lineman went off the draft board fast. Spencer Fano started the runs with the Cleveland Browns at No. 9 followed by Francis Mauigoa to the New York Giants at No. 10. That was the first warning sign the Eagles weren't going to get one of the offensive line targets they wanted in Round 1.

The Eagles were looking for an immediate starter at guard that could develop into Lane Johnson's successor at tackle. The player they liked -- Kadyn Proctor -- was off the board at No. 12.

Vega Ioane was a player the Eagles expected to be taken in the first half of the first round, and he was selected by the Baltimore Ravens at No. 14. The Detroit Lions were going to take an offensive lineman, and went with Blake Miller at No. 17. The Carolina Panthers selected Monroe Freeling at No. 19, making that six offensive lineman selected before the Eagles even picked.

The six premium offensive linemen were gone. Max Iheanachor and Caleb Lomu were projects and weren't worth trading up for. The Eagles moved up past the Pittsburgh Steelers because Makai Lemon was available thanks to the run of offensive linemen taken in the teens.

In a deep offensive line class, the Eagles could afford to wait to select a guard or tackle on Day 2 of the draft -- especially with three picks (a second and two thirds). They addressed the WR2 and solidified that position in Round 1.

What's the plan at offensive line?

The Eagles still have to find a long-term replacement for Lane Johnson in this draft, which is the primary focus. They don't need to find that player immediately on Day 2, especially with the uncertainty at guard.

Landon Dickerson is essentially one major injury away from retirement and the Eagles could improve at right guard other than Tyler Steen. This isn't a knock on Steen, who is a fine player, but the Eagles could find a better option to compete for his spot in this draft. Steen is also a free agent after the season, as this is the final year of his rookie contract.

There are some good guard options on Day 2, especially since the Eagles need depth at the position. The current backup guards behind Dickerson and Steen are Willie Lampkin and Hollin Pierce, and neither have played a regular season snap in an NFL game.

Guard may be the move on Day 2.

Who are the top players available?

The cream of the crop of the guards remaining is Chase Bisontis, who had a visit with the Eagles earlier this month. The Eagles would likely have to trade up to get him in Round 2, but there may be an offer for Jonathan Greenard on the table (the Eagles have to address pass rusher at some point in the draft).

Round 2 may not be an option for a guard or tackle with the Greenard interest, but there are two Round 3 picks the Eagles currently have. Caleb Tiernan and Travis Burke are tackle possibilities, and Tiernan projects as a guard long term.

Gennings Dunker may be the player that can made an immediate impact in Philadelphia. He would be a home run pick for the Eagles thanks to his aggression and intelligence, no matter if Dunker is taken in Round 2 or 3. Jalen Farmer is a name to watch in Round 3 as well.

There's a good chance the Eagles take an offensive lineman on Day 2. Where they take that offensive lineman is the mystery.