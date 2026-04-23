Offense First: Why The Eagles Must Ignore Defense In Round 1 Of The NFL Draft This Year

Defense has been the priority of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the past four NFL Drafts.

The Eagles have made five first-round picks, all on the defensive side of the ball. Philadelphia traded up to get Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Jihaad Campbell -- all starters on the 2026 defense. The other two players, Quinyon Mitchell and Nolan Smith, are also starters.

The Eagles have solidified the defensive side of the ball with cost controllable players, all of the first-round picks due for massive extensions (Davis already received his). That side of the ball is about to get really expensive over the next few years.

As for the offense, that is the most expensive unit in NFL history heading into 2026. The unit performed far from it last season, as the 311.2 yards per game are the lowest the franchise has had in a season since 2001. The 22.3 points per game were the lowest in the Nick Sirianni era by a wide margin.

The Eagles must go offense in the first round in this year's draft, no matter how badly the franchise need an edge rusher -- for multiple reasons.

Offensive line uncertainty

The Eagles tried-and-true formula is focusing on the trenches in the draft, especially the offensive line. This pre-dates Jeff Stoutland and goes back to when Andy Reid took over as the head coach in 1999.

Reid's philosophy still remains in this organization, as this front office still operates under the principles Reid built. This is why the Eagles have been winning consistently since 2000.

The Eagles have some questions on the offensive line, a unit that grossly underperformed last season compared to the elite standards of the past. Landon Dickerson may be one injury away from retirement, Lane Johnson will be 36 years old this year, and Tyler Steen is a year away from free agency.

There's a potential three issues the Eagles need to address on the offensive line, the biggets one being Johnson. If the Eagles can find an offensive lineman in the first round that can start for a decade, they have to to go in that direction.

The A.J. Brown saga

Brown doesn't want to be with the Eagles anymore. The Eagles are finding a trade partner for him and granting his request to play somewhere else. The relationship is good on both sides, but one is ready to move on.

The Eagles can win without Brown, and have replenished at wide receiver by acquiring Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown this offseason. There's more work to be done. which is where a first-round pick comes in.

Philadelphia is trying to get younger at wide receiver, and Wicks helped in that department. Imagine what a playmaker in the first round would do for a new-look offense under Sean Mannion.

The Eagles believe Wicks can be a WR2, but there are plenty of good pass catchers in Round 1 of this draft that would be a better option in that role as well. This is a deep wide receiver class too, so the Eagles don't need to force the issue.

If there's a wide receiver available that can get yards after the catch or help out in the middle of the field, the Eagles should pounce.

The pass rusher can come via trade

The Eagles do need a pass rusher to help out Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith. There isn't much depth behind Arnold Ebiketie and the the pass rush is basically where they were at prior to Jaelan Phillips arriving midway through last season.

That pass rusher doesn't have to be in Round 1 of the draft, although the Eagles have prioritized the defensive line in recent years. Some of these pass rushers will be hard to pass up, but the Eagles can acquire a proven veteran and not give up significant draft capital late in this draft.

Jonathan Greenard is on thier list, and there are other pass rushers that could be available. Patience is the key for the Eagles in acquiring that veteran pass rusher. They don't have to find this player in Round 1.

If the Eagles go pass rusher in the first round, it will be a good move. There are just other issues to prioritize on the other side of the ball.