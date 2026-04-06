Five stats that may change your opinion of Jalen Hurts as a passer

Every player seems to have a narrative attached to him in the nFL, especially when it comes to the quarterback position.

Plenty of narratives surround Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The one you hear the most on social media? You know which one it is.

"He can't throw."

What if there were passing numbers that disprove that narrative? And there are passing numbers that exist which disprove all the faceless profiles and opinions Hurts is not an excellent thrower of the football.

Is Hurts ever going to be an excellent passer like Josh Allen and Justin Herbert? No, that's not his game. Hurts is still amongst the elite quarterbacks in the NFL when it comes to these passing statistics around the league.

Some of these numbers are based on the 2025 season, while others are combined statistics from years past. These statistics will wow anyone that defends or disproves the narrative surrounding Hurts as a passer.

Passer rating in the pocket

Hurts finished fourth in the NFL in passer rating in the pocket last season (104.2). The three quarterbacks that were higher: Drake Maye (112.6), Jared Goff (110.6), Matthew Stafford (107.2).

Hurts completed 68.1% of passes in the pocket for 2,686 yards, 20 TD, and 4 INT. The completion percentage was just 16th in the NFL, but the 20 pass touchdowns were tied for eighth with Caleb Williams.

Hurts has a 106.9 passer rating in the pocket sinc ee the start of the 2024 season, fourth in the NFL. Only Goff (111.4), Lamar Jackson (110.5), and Joe Burrow (107.6) are higher.

Passer rating of 25+ air yards

Hurts has been consistently one of the best deep ball throwers in the NFL, evidenced by his 118.1 passer rating when attempting throws of 25+ air yards. That's fourth in the league.

Hurts completed 39.6% of his passes that went for 25+ air yards last season. That completion percentage was fifth in the NFL. He threw for 7 TD and had just 1 INT.

The only players with a higher passer rating on throws that went for 25+ air yards than Hurts? Sam Darnold (137.0), Lamar Jackson (131.1), and Bryce Young (126.2).

Hurts has the most passing touchdowns of 25+ air yards since the start of the 2022 season (28). Derek Carr is the only other player with 20, with Joe Burrow sitting third at 19.

Passer rating when blitzed

This is a statistic Hurts has significantly improved at over the years, evidenced by the increase in passer rating. Hurts had a passer rating of 73.1 against the blitz in 2023, throwing six touchdowns to eight interceptions.

Over the last two years, Hurts has been one of the best in the NFL. Hurts has a 111.7 passer rating against the blitz since the start of the 2024 season, ranking fifth in the NFL. Only Matthew Stafford (125.2), Joe Burrow (119.3), Lamar Jackson (118.6), and Jared Goff (111.7) are higher.

These are some of the elite throwers in the game right?

Hurts has 24 TD against the blitz since the start of the 2024 season, tied for fifth in the NFL. The Eagles quarterback was even good against the blitz in 2025, completing 63.9% of his passes for 1,1141 yards with 15 TD to just 3 INT for a 109.2 rating. Hurts was sixth in the NFL in passer rating against the blitz and third in touchdown passes.

When teams send pressure, that appears to get the best out of Hurts.

Fourth quarter and overtime

Hurts has been very good late in games over the course of his career, but has been one of the better quarterbacks in the fourth quarter/overtime over the last two seasons.

The Eagles quarterback has completed 66.2% of his passes for 1,634 yards with 10 TD to 5 INT in the fourth quarter and overtime of games since the start of the 2024 season. The 98.5 passer rating is seventh in the NFL, while the 8.4 yards per attempt is second. The completion percentage is also in the top 10.

Hurts was in the top-10 in passer rating in the fourth quarter and overtime this past season, coming in 10th with a 95.7 passer rating. He completed 62.0% of his passes for 960 yards with 7 TD to 3 INT (7.9 yards per attempt) in such games this season.

Point blank. Hurts has improved late in games over the past few years.

Red zone

Hurts was one of the league's best red zone quarterbacks in 2025, ranking second in completion rate at 71.4% (only Mac Jones was higher at 75.7%). Hurts threw 16 TD passes to just 2 iNT in the red zone, finishing with a 103.3 passer rating (ninth in the NFL).

Keep in mind his rushing touchdowns are not factored into this.

This is the same quarterback that had an 88.7 passer rating in the red zone in 2022 and an 81.6 rating in 2024 -- and both those years the Eagles went to the Super Bowl. For Hurts to improve his passing numbers that significantly in the red zone is a testament to his improvements as a passer, and Kevin Patullo's play calling inside the 20.

Patullo is not the Eagles play caller anymore, and Sean Mannion will have a tough act to follow when it comes to red zone play calling. Hurts deserves credit for being patient in the red zone and going to the hot read over the past year, so his improvements in that area will help.

Doesn't hurt Dallas Goedert is back as well.