Overreactions From Day 4 of Eagles Training Camp: Makai Lemon Development Major Concern?

The Philadlephia Eagles are in pads. Repeat -- the Philadelphia Eagles are in pads.

Day 4 of training camp was the first padded practice of the summer, the start of a long stretch of consecutive practices by the Eagles. While the Eagles were in full pads, the practice was in the bubble at the Jefferson Health Training Complex due to rain outside.

This is just the start of a big week for the Eagles. Three consecutive practices with a walkthrough followed by two straight days before being off on Sunday. That's six striaght days of practice.

For observations of the practice, you can read them here. Will the winners and losers change? You can read the early winners and losers here.

Every practice also involves overreactions. Which overreactions have merit and which don't? There are a few topics that came out of this practice that warranted some overreactions.

Makai Lemon development is a major concern

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

There was a scare regarding Lemon at practice, as he participated in individual drills but not in team drills. Obviously the red flags went up regarding Lemon not participating in the full practice, especially since he is the Eagles' first-round pick.

Whatever issue there was with Lemon, reports are out there is "zero long-term concern." That's fine, but does this issue further stunt his dedvelopment?

The Eagles haven't been easing in Lemon through three practices, and this is after he missed most of minicamp with a hamstring injury. Lemon was 100% going into camp, so what's this issue going forward? Does another setback -- if that's what it is -- hurt his development?

The truth? We just don't know. Lemon missing time in practice isn't a great sign, especially since he's falling behind in the WR2 race (which may be Dontayvion Wicks' job anyway). The more reps Lemon takes, the better.

How long this issue leaves Lemon out will be determined, but the Eagles need him on the field and building that chemistry with Jalen Hurts. they expect Lemon to play a big role in the passing game this year.

There's a reason to be concerned over Lemon's start, but not long term yet.

Darius Cooper is the front runner for the WR5 spot

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Cooper continues to catch everything his way in training camp. He's made a few catches over the middle, and clearly knows the best way to make this team is to catch passes.

This is what Cooper did last year in training camp. He got on the radar by catching passes and parlayed that into a roster spot. the Eagles like developing young wide receivers, and Cooper was that player last year.

Even with Johnny Wilson, Elijah Moore, and Britain Covey battling for a spot, Cooper is the youngest of the four and worth an extra look this summer. If he catches passes in practice and blocks well, he's worth keeping around as the fifth wideout. This is what Cooper is doing to stay on the roster.

Covey has been good. Wilson has been fine. Cooper has been better.

Eagles are doing enough with Jalen Hurts has a plus one

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Limiting Hurts in the run game was a questionable decision by the Eagles. At least in red zoen offense, it seems Sean Mannion wants to use Hurts as a plus one in those packages.

Hurts had a designed quarterback run in red zoen offense on Monday. This after two touchdowns on Saturday. The Eagles seem to have a plan to how to efficiently utilize Hurts in the run game, adding his legs as a weapon in the red zone.

With no A.J. Brown, this isn't a bad idea. The pass offense won't be as efficient inside the 20, and the strength of the offense is the offensive line and Saquon Barkley. Why not add Hurts to that equation?

The Eagles should use Hurts on the ground as much as they can, but he's going to get touchdowns in the red zone. That is Hurts' biggest strength and the Eagles are using it wisely.

Another part of using Hurts in the red zone? The carries will still be there, but more efficiently used. That's a plus in December and January.