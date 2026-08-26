Overreactions From Eagles Open Training Camp Practice: Tariq Woolen Pro Bowl Year?

The one and only open training camp practice at Lincoln Financial Field was a fun one.

The 40,000+ Philadelphia Eagles fans had fun too, watching what reporters mostly get to see in open practice. They can make evaluations for themselves over what they watched, or follow along with our observations and winners and losers from the practice -- whatever cup of tea you like to drink.

What about the overreactions to the practice? There were quite a few of them.

Which overreactions have merit? Which are out of left field and not worth a deep dive?

Tariq Woolen will have a Pro Bowl season

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

When Woolen is good, he's really good.

That was on display during the open practice, as he picked off Jalen Hurts twice in team period. Hurts telegraphed one pass to Woolen, but this was a play the Eagles No. 2 cornerback didn't make last season. Woolen is a massive upgrade over Adoree Jackson, who started last season and isn't even in the league right now.

Kelee Ringo didn't seize the starting opportunity either last year, so the Eagles spent real money to upgrade outside cornerback next to Quinyon Mitchell. The Eagles were fortunate to get Woolen on a one-year deal after he faded during the second half of last season with the Seahawks.

This was a win-win deal for Philadelphia, and the gamble appears if it will pay off. Woolen being good is a massive win, but it's unfair to expect a Pro Bowl year out of him. This is a massive upgrade at CB2 that hasn't been talked out enough.

The Eagles were wise to sit Landon Dickerson in open practice

Overreaction or reality: Reality

There was little reason for Dickerson to participate in this practice Tuesday night. Dickerson tore his meniscus in the open practice at Lincoln Financial Field last year, so the Eagles were wise to be cautious here.

This team needs Dickerson to be 100% healthy Week 1. His injury struggles were front and center of the interior offensive line struggles last year. Dickerson and Cam Jurgens sought stem-cell treatment amidst injury issues from last year, and both have looked significantly better this summer.

Dickerson still looks banged up at times, so the Eagles need to be cautious regardless. This is also an opportunity for Drew Kendall -- who will be the No. 3 guard -- to get valuable reps with the first team offense. Good bet Kendall plays some left guard this year anyway.

Sitting Dickerson was the wise move. The Eagles need him 100% for Week 1.

Eli Stowers isn't going to help the Eagles come Week 1

Overreaction or reality: Reality

This summer has been dreadful for Stowers, who aded a hamstring injury on top of his poor performance in training camp. Stowers was already trending towards a healthy scratch based on how he played in camp and the preseason.

Now, the Eagles have to wonder if Stowers is even going to be healthy come Week 1.

Stowers is sidelined with a hamstring injury and missed the past two practices. He isn't expected to be out a while, but there's a possibility the injury could last until the first week of the season. So yes, the hamstring injury is a setback.

The Eagles have Dallas Goedert and Johnny Mundt as the top two tight ends. They might need to add some depth there if Stowers isn't ready to go by Week 1. Even if Stowers is healthy, is he really going to contribute?

The Eagles have to take the long-term view with Stowers. He's not helping this team right away.

Eagles pass rush will still be excellent without Jonathan Greenard

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Let's not take this the wrong way. The Eagles pass rush is going to be good without Greenard.

Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith have both had good summers, and Hunt may win the award for best player in camp. Arnold Ebiketie and A.J. Epenesa can both be the No. 3 pass rusher, and both are a massive improvement than what the Eagles had behind the starters last year.

This group is going to be good, but will be elite with a healthy Greenard. The Eagles can afford to be patient with Greenard, who doesn't appear if he'll be ready to go come Week 1. This group can hold the fort for a game, two, or three.

If the defensive tackles (Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo) are included, the pass rush is excellent. The defensive line will get to the quarterback at a frequent rate -- setting the secondary up to make big plays.

If we just focus on the defensive ends and outside linebackers, this group is good. They'll be excellent with Greenard, a massive strength on this Eagles team.

Eagles need more open camp practices

Overreaction or reality: Reality

I've always been a proponent of opening training camp up for the fans, but everything is a secret now. I'm sure there are some in the Eagles organization that dislike having one open practice in the social media era. Everything is filmed with a camera for the world to see, so hard to blame them. That's why practice can't be filmed after individual period in the first place.

Good for the Eagles to donate all the ticket money for the practice for the Eagles Autism Foundation, but more than one practice at the Linc should take place. On a Tuesday night, not every fan can get the opportunity to see their favorite players take the field. Can't have the open practice on the weekend?

Why can't the Eagles open training camp more? Why can't any NFL team open training camp more? This is supposed to be for the fans right?

If the Eagles insist on having camp at their practice facility (and that's not changing), they need more than one open practice. The fans are the backbone of why this football team is so popular, and were with the Eagles well before they started winning championships.

Reward them. Don't take them for granted.

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