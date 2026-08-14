Predicting Eagles Starters vs. Ravens in Preseason Opener

The Philadelphia Eagles are opening their preseason against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, meaning football is officially back.

There's a lot of intrigue this preseason, including who are the players to watch and who is going to play a signifiant amount of snaps. The biggest intrigue is the starters.

Who's starting at quarterback? Who's starting anywhere? Nick Sirianni never reveals this information until an hour before kickoff.

So let's predict who will start the preseason opener.

QB -- Andy Dalton

Hard to see Jalen Hurts starting this game, even with a new offense in place. Is it important to get actual game reps with this offense? Yes, but can't see Nick Sirianni doing that and risking his starters in the preseason.

Dalton is slightly ahead of McKee in the QB2 competition. This prediction may be wrong, but he comes out of the huddle first.

RB -- Tank Bigsby

Don't even think about Saquon Barkley playing in this one. Bigsby is the second team running back, so he'll get a few carries to start the game. Who knows how many series he'll play.

WR -- Donatyvion Wicks

Wicks will be one of the few players on the first team offense that will play in this one, getting a few reps to get his feet wet in the offense. The injuries to DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon also play a role in Wicks getting some snaps.

WR -- Darius Cooper

Cooper has earned a preseason start, as he's in a battle with Hollywood Brown for the WR4 spot. He'll play a lot this preseason, getting an early look on the outside. Don't be surprised to see a lot of targets come Cooper's way.

WR -- Hollywood Brown

Brown is going to get a long look this preseason, as he's struggled in training camp. Perhaps some game reps in the slot will help Brown get on the right track, as he's battling to stay on this team.

TE -- Johnny Mundt

The TE2 will get some looks in the opener, maybe even a few opportunities to catch some passes. Mundt is known as a blocker, but this is a good chance to get some pass catching opportunities.

LT -- Fred Johnson

Johnson could either start at left tackle or right tackle on Saturday, but the Eagles probably want to get Markel Bell as many reps as they can at right tackle. Who is the favorite for the No. 3 tackle job? Bell may have a slight edge over Johnson.

LG -- Michael Jordan

The Eagles want to see more of Jordan to see if the veteran is worth keeping around. His best position is left guard, and he's the most comfortable there. Wouldn't be surprised if Drew Kendall plays there either.

C -- Drew Kendall

Kendall is the No. 3 guard, and will see time there. The Eagles also need Kendall to get reps at center, so Kendall starting the game there may be the plan.

RG -- Willie Lampkin

Why not throw Lampkin in there and see what he can do against the Ravens first or second team defense? Give the camp standout a trial by fire and see how he fares.

RT -- Markel Bell

The third-round pick gets the start at right tackle, and he'll play a lot of snaps there as the Eagles want to give him as many reps as he can.

DE -- Arnold Ebiketie

The Eagles could play Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith on Saturday -- and don't put that past Vic Fangio -- but they'll be smart and give Ebiketie a few series to start the game. He's in a battle for No. 3 pass rusher with Jonathan Greenard out.

DT -- Byron Young

This is a prime opportunity for Young to get a lot of snaps, a player who has shined in practice. Young has made a case to get extended playing time this year -- even at a crowded defensive tackle position.

DT -- Ty Robinson

The Eagles could play Moro Ojomo here, but let's list him as a premium player. Robinson needs the snaps and the Eagles have to see if the former fourth-round pick can play. This preseason will be huge for Robinson.

DE -- A.J. Epenesa

Epenesa has been good this summer, and is fighting to be the No. 3 pass rusher while Greenard is out. He was a very good rotational pass rusher with the Bills for many years.

LB -- Jihaad Campbell

Some starters have to play in this game, and Campbell will be one of them. The former first-round pick will get a few series to prepare him for the season. Don't be surprised if he's a preseason standout from this game.

LB -- Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Trotter Jr. should be a starter on an NFL team somewhere. He'll get some looks this preseason, and is expected to shine with the extended reps.

CB -- Tariq Woolen

With Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Jonathan Jones injured -- someone has to play. Woolen will start in this game, but wouldn't expect him in more than a few series.

CB -- Mac McWilliams

McWilliams has stacked up some good practices recently, enough where he gets an opportunity for a lot of snaps in the preseason opener. He's competing with Kelee Ringo for a roster spot.

CB -- Michael Carter II

Carter won't start at safety in the opener, even though he's competing with Marcus Epps for that job. Position versatility is vital, and Carter was a good slot cornerback with the Jets. He'll get some looks in the slot and at safety.

S -- Andrew Mukuba

Another young player that will start come Week 1 that has to play on Saturday. Like Campbell, a few series for Mukuba on the back end.

S -- Marcus Epps

Epps has a slight led over Carter for the starting safety job, and he'll start at safety for the preseason opener. The Eagles are thin at cornerback and Carter can play cornerback (which is why he's a roster lock).

Why not have both Epps abnd Carter on the field at the same time?