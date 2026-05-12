Predicting Every Eagles Primetime Game and Opponent

Don't expect a lot of Sunday, 1 p.m. games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2026.

The Eagles are a ratings juggernaut for the NFL, and a Super Bowl contender to boot. They are going to have plenty of primetime games on the 2026 schedule, similar to last season when they were the defending Super Bowl champions.

The NFL couldn't even wait until Thursday to reveal one of the national television games for the Eagles. The league unveiled the Eagles will play the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving at AT&T Stadium, the first time since 2014 the NFC East rivals will meet on Thanksgiving.

The Eagles and Cowboys have played a standalone game in 23 of the last 24 years, as the matchup is always destined for a national television window. What about the other standalone or primetime games?

Good bet the Eagles will be in plenty of standalone and primetime windows on the 2026 NFL schedule. The NFL typically allows a maximum of six primetime games, even though the Kansas City Chiefs had seven last year. That number can be higher if a team plays on Thanksgiving and Christmas -- so the Eagles are still eligible for six primetime games even with the Thanksgiving matchup revealed.

What about the other primetime or standalone games? Let's predict them.

Washington Commanders (home or away)

Surprising one of the Commanders matchups wasn't a primetime game last year, but the first matchup in Week 16 was a standalone game on the Saturday before Christmas.

The Eagles and Commanders haven't squared off on "Sunday Night Football" since NBC took over, which was all the way back in 2006. That may change this year.

Good bet this is a primetime or standalone game. Jalen Hurts vs. Jayden Daniels is box office.

Dallas Cowboys (home)

The Eagles are already playing the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Is the NFL really going to give Eagles-Cowboys another standalone game?

The answer is yes, as this matchup always draws ratings. Thanksgiving will be a bonanza, and so will the rematch later in the season (yes there's a good chance the second matchup at Lincoln Financial Field is in December or January).

Don't be surprised if both Eagles-Cowboys matchups are standalone games, with the matchup at Lincoln Financial Field being in primetime.

Chicago Bears (road)

The Bears have the big market and star appeal. Led by Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams, Chicago was one of the most exciting teams in the league -- making it to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Will this be a "Sunday Night Football" matchup? Or will it be one of the games on the Christmas holiday slate. The NFL is playing on Christmas Eve, three games on Christmas, and the Saturday after Christmas (December 26).

Eagles-Bears seems like it could fill one of those slots, or any of the standalone affairs late in the season.

Los Angeles Rams (home)

This is either a 4:25 p.m. "Game of the Week" or "Sunday Night Football" matchup, and this seems like a game NBC would want for "Sunday Night Football."

Eagles-Rams has delivered in terms of excitement and drama over the last two years, as the last two matchups went down to the wire and both teams are Super Bowl contenders.

Would be surprising if this matchup wasn't a primetime game.

Seattle Seahawks (home)

The defending Super Bowl champions coming to Philadelphia? A matchup of the last two Super Bowl champions? This matchup seems destined for a standalone game.

The Seahawks matchup could easily slot into a 4:25 matchup on a Sunday, but there are enough standalone windows this year that this could slot into "Monday Night Football."

The Eagles always end up playing one "Monday Night Football" game a year, so it might as well be this one.

Giants (home or away)

For some reason, Eagles-Giants gets a primetime game or a standalone spot most years.

The Giants have been terrible for the majority of the past decade, but they are a New York team and have John Harbaugh as their head coach and Jaxson Dart as quarterback. They also beat the Eagles on "Thursday Night Football' last year.

Why not have the rematch on "Thursday Night Football?" This time in Philadelphia. The Eagles have been getting a NFC East game on "Thursday Night Football" in recent years anyway.