Projecting DeVonta Smith's Next Contract Based on Christian Watson, Drake London Extensions

DeVonta Smith is the WR1 for the Philadelphia Eagles -- again.

This is a role Smith has had before, but that was prior to A.J. Brown arriving. Since Brown has been in Philadelphia, Smith took his game to the next level. Smith has averaged 80 catches for 1,026 yards in his four seasons as a WR2 to Brown -- and this was with the Eagles throwing the ball significantly less over the last two years.

With Smith becoming a WR1 in the aftermath of the Brown trade, the Eagles may have one of the biggest bargains in the NFL. Smith is in the midst of a three-year, $75 million extension he signed in 2024, with the first year kicking in this season.

Smith has an average annual value of $25 million a season, which is 20th in the NFL following the Drake London and Christian Watson extensions. For the production Smith has given the Eagles, that's excellent value. The deal will even be better once Smith becomes more productive as a WR1 this year.

There's going to be another extension for Smith at some point, but how much will he actually make once he receives one?

How much Smith could get with a good season

The numbers Smith has put up over the last four seasons suggest his contract is already an excellent deal for the Eagles. Smith is 11th in the NFL in receiving yards (4,103) and 13th in receptions (321) as a WR2. He's also tied for 13th in receiving touchdowns (26).

Smith is with some elite company: Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, George Pickens, and Puka Nacua

Outside of Nacua -- who is on his rookie deal -- and Adams, all these wideouts have a higher average annual saray than Smith. Christian Watson is now getting $27.6 million a year and Drake London is making $35.3 million a season. Smith has been more productive than both players thus far in his career, and getting paid significantly less.

With the wide receiver contracts exploding and a rising salary cap each year, a big season could net Smith a big extension.

What's the starting point?

The starting point may be what London is currently making -- $35.3 million a year.

Smith has more receptions (321 to 307) and more receiving yards (4,103 to 3,961) than London over the last four seasons, even if London is set to make $10 million more a season than him.

A bigger contract than London would put Smith as the third-highest paid receiver in football, which may be what Smith is worth if he can replicate a seaosn like Jaxon Smith-Njigba did in his first year without D.K. Metcalf as the WR1 in Seattle.

In the two years with Metcalf, Smith-Njigba averaged 4.8 catches and 51.7 receiving yards per game with 10 receiving touchdowns. The first year after Metcalf? Smith-Njigba averaged 7.0 receptions per game and 105.5 receiving yards per game.

If Smith can replicate those numbers, he could end up seeing Smith-Njigba money. A remainder Smith-Njigba won AP Offensive Player of the Year honors and ended up becoming the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history ($42.15 million a year) over the last 12 months.

The sky's the limit for what Smith can produce on the field in 2026, and what his contract can be.