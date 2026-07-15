4 Eagles Set To Become Pro Bowlers For The First Time in 2026

The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot to like about their roster.

Even after trading one of the best receivers in the game in A.J. Brown, there's a lot of talent on the Eagles. A lot of emerging talent set to break out on the 2026 roster.

There are plenty of candidates that have already been mentioned as breakout players for this season on the Eagles. What about those players that have already broken out, but haven't been recognized for it?

The next step in that evolution is the Pro Bowl. While a Pro Bowl selection doesn't have the meaning as it once has, there's still a high prestige towards getting selected (for whatever variant the Pro Bowl Games are now).

Which Eagles have never been to the Pro Bowl that will go for the first time this year? Quite a few players are in line to hear their names called.

DeVonta Smith | WR

If there's any player on the Eagles in line to make his first Pro Bowl, it's Smith.

With the departure of A.J. Brown, Smith takes over as the No. 1 wide receiver on the Eagles. No longer is Smith a 1A or a WR2 and cast in Brown's shadow, which hurts his prestige as one of the game's best wideouts.

Smith will get the opportunity to showcase how good he is this season. He's going to featured heavily in this offense, getting more targets and more yards with Brown in New England.

If Smith follows the path of Jaxon Smith-Njigba last season, it wouldn't be surprising. Smith is in line for a huge season, and a Pro Bowl selection will be just one of the accolades.

Jordan Davis | DT

One of the biggest Pro Bowl snubs in the league last season was Davis, who wasn't selected after his breakout campaign.

This is how good Davis was in 2025. He ranked second amongst defensive tackles in total tackles (72) and second in batted passes (6), stats that are hard to accomplish for players at his position. Davis was also the only player in Eagles history to win NFC Defensive Player of the Week and NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in the same season.

Davis had a good enough season to make the Pro Bowl, but was denied of that selection. He's in position to make the Pro Bowl again this year, especially playing with Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo at defensive tackle. He also was one of the Eagles biggest winners of the offseason.

Playing next to Jonathan Greenard and Jalyx Hunt on the edge will help Davis too. It's time for Davis to keep his status up as one of the top defensive tackles in the game and make a Pro Bowl -- a status he should have by now.

Jordan Mailata | T

Mailata has been one of the better left tackles in the league for a few years. He's never made a Pro Bowl.

Left tackle is a hard position to be selected to a Pro Bowl, as there are plenty of good ones around the league. Mailata allowed just two sacks and 24 pressures last season, a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 4.5%. Pro Football Focus graded Mailata 10th out of 89 tackles in the league.

Perhaps Mailata wasn't Pro Bowl worthy last year, but he was snubbed in 2024. He allowed just one sack and 11 pressures, a 2.9% pressure rate. Mailata was one of the best left tackles in the league that season.

Sooner or later, Mailata is going to make a Pro Bowl. Why not this year?

Jalyx Hunt | EDGE

Hunt has been mentioned several times this offseason regarding the year he had with the Eagles, especially once the team acquired Jaelan Phillips. He had 5.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a 16.8% pressure rate from Weeks 10-17 (the weeks Phillips played).

Translate those numbers to a full season, and Hunt is one of the elite pass rushers in football. Phillips isn't with the Eagles anymore, but Jonathan Greenard is -- and he's a better player.

Greenard is going to command the double team, which opens Hunt up for his shots to get to the quarterback. Based on how minicamp went, there's a good chance Hunt will have a lot of pressures and sacks in 2026.

This may be the year Hunt gets selected to a Pro Bowl. He already had his breakout season -- and the next step is becoming consistently good.