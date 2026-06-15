Ranking All 90 Players On Eagles Roster: No. 88 -- CB Battling To Stay On Roster Another Year

Two spots down. 88 to go.

Eagles on SI are ranking all 90 players on the Philadelphia Eagles roster this summer. The rankings are subjective, but there are a few rules attached. The rankings are determined by position on the depth chart, roster chances, and talent relative to their position.

Since we're at the beginning of this list, let's get to know the players that are battling for their roster spot -- and the opportunity to make this team. Some of these players were even on the Eagles last season.

No. 88 checks in -- Tariq Castro Fields. The cornerback has already spent several seasons in the NFL as he tries to stick around the Jefferson Health Training Complex this year.

Previous rankings

No. 90 -- WR Samori Toure (profile here)

No. 89 -- LB Deontae Lawson (profile here)

Background

Castro-Fields is a familiar name with a lot of Eagles fans from Pennsylvania, as he played for Penn State and was a starting cornerback on some good Nittany Lions teams.

A four-star recruit from Riverdale Baptist High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Castro-Fields was recruited to Penn State by former interim coach and current staff member Terry Smith. He played in 52 games for the Nittany Lions, making 30 starts at cornerback and was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in his senior year.

Castro-Fields always had the speed, as he was a letterman in track and field for three years in high school. A sixth-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2022, Castro-Fields ran a 4.38 at the combine.

Pro career

Castro-Fields didn't make the 49ers, but was claimed by the Commanders after being released in his rookie year. He stuck around Washington for two seasons, playing in 10 games before being released prior to the start of the 2024 season. The Panthers claimed Castro-Fields before releasing him in October, then the Eagles claimed him later that month.

Castro-Fields has been with the Eagles ever since, even though he's been released twice -- including being waived due to an injury. He spent 2024 and 2025 on the practice squad, never to play a game for the team.

Where Castro-Fields stands on the depth chart

The odds of Castro-Fields making this roster are long, especially given the Eagles' depth at cornerback. There are already three roster locks in Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Tariq Woolen -- while Jonathan Jones appears to be close to a roster lock based on how he's the top outside and inside cornerback on the depth chart behind the starters.

The Eagles have a lot of cornerbacks competing for jobs. Kelee Ringo, Mac McWilliams, and Jakorian Bennett are ahead of Castro-Fields on the depth chart. Michael Carter -- who is learning safety -- can also play the slot. Kapena Gushiken can also make this team as an undrafted free agent, and can also play the slot.

Ambry Thomas is also on the depth chart, as he was a former third-round pick.

Castro-Fields is just roster filler on a 90-man depth chart at this point, as his odds of making this team are very slim. If Castro-Fields remains on the practice squad, that's a win (and he has a good chance of doing that).