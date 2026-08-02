PHILADELPHIA — I’ve seen some very good cornerbacks while reporting on the Philadelphia Eagles and you can start with the current tandem of First Team All-Pros that patrol the secondary for Vic Fangio: Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

As far as athletic traits -- and Mitchell and DeJean have lots -- I’ve never seen anything like free-agent pickup Riq Woolen, a 6-foot-4 unicorn who expands to a 6-7 wingspan all while eating up ground like an Olympic sprinter with his 4.26 stopwatch speed.

Like a slammed door space closes in an instant when Woolen is in the neighborhood fueling the question: how in the world did the rest of the NFL allow the Eagles and Fangio to get their hands on such a gifted player with a one-year, $12 million contract?

We might see why when that pads come on next Tuesday (tackling was an issue with the Seahawks) or on game days where Woolen often went a little too far with taunting issues during the first four years of his career with Seattle. Of course, those years also produced an interception title, a Pro Bowl berth and a Super Bowl LX championship.

Woolen made a strong impression during spring workouts in his introduction with the Eagles and that’s carried over into the early stages of training camp.

Known primarily as a press corner, Woolen is adjusting to the more layered demands of Fangio’s scheme.

“So just the different ways we play certain things. I feel like here I'm playing a little bit more off,” Woolen said when asked about the changes he’s going through. “In my game, I would like that just because I'm known for a press corner. Yeah, it'd be nice not to press every play too. So just to give a receiver a different look is pretty awesome.”

A former receiver himself at Texas-San Antonio before making the switch to defense, playing more off coverage could accentuate Woolen’s ability to track the football, which already produced 12 interceptions in Seattle.

Fangio’s system typically emphasizes disguise and flexibility in coverage, and Woolen is intrigued.

“To be able to learn under Vic is amazing,” Woolen said.

Woolen is also well-versed with what a winning culture looks like and sees those same signs in Philadelphia where Nick Sirianni will be bidding for his sixth consecutive postseason berth as the head coach.

“Honestly, the culture here is just an amazing culture. They preach to us: We got to work hard. It’s a hard-working team, everybody in this organization works hard,” said Woolen. “So just being able to be able to be coached by them, I feel like it's going to help me as a player and as a person just because it's going to push me to be a great person.”

The addition of Woolen somewhat mimics what the Eagles had hoped to gain in the 6-foot-2 Kelee Ringo when they drafted him as a young raw cornerback with sub-4.4 speed out of Georgia in 2023.

Ringo has turned into an excellent special teams coverage player but has struggled with coverage at times when given opportunities.

An All-Pro Secondary

Quinyon Mitchell warms up next to Riq Woolen on Aug. 1, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

By adding Woolen to Mitchell and DeJean, the Eagles have the best trio of CBs in the NFL on paper and the early struggles of the Eagles’ offense in training camp can often be traced to the receivers not named DeVonta Smith trying to get loose from the gifted trio.

“Just trusting them that they're going to be there in certain coverages and certain plays and stuff like that,” Woolen said when asked about playing with his star teammates. “In the nickel package, [DeJean] plays next to me, and he's at safety [in base looks]. So being able to trust him and feeling where he's at, it builds chemistry.

“And me and Q, we just do a lot of indie stuff, a lot of press technique stuff, just the little things. And I watch him for off tape as well just because he got amazing off game. So being able to build off those two guys is pretty fun.”