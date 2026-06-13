Ranking All 90 Players on Eagles Roster: No. 90 -- Who is Samori Toure?

The Philadelphia Eagles 90-man roster is always in flux, yet the overwhelming of the players on the depth chart will be heading into training camp with the organization.

This is an opportunity for many players to showcase to the Eagles -- or 31 other NFL teams -- they are worth being on an NFL roster. Whether that is the 53-man roster or the practice squad, 90 players are essentially batting for 70 spots (53-man roster and 17-man practice squad).

With the summer heating up and training camp on the horizon, Eagles on SI will be ranking every single player currently on the Eagles roster. These rankings are determined by position on the depth chart, roster chances, and talent relative to their position -- and all of this is subjective.

There are currently 90 players on the roster, but the Eagles can have up to 91 with the international player exemption.

To kick off the series, we'll start with No. 90 as we count all the way down to No. 1.

No. 90 on the Eagles roster? Samori Toure.

Background

A former seventh-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft, Toure is entering his fifth season in professional football. The Portland, Oregon native was a 0-star recruit coming out of Westview High School in Portland -- the third largest high school in the state.

Despite not being ranked in high school, Toure landed at the University of Montana and was one of the most decorated receivers in school history. He had 87 catches for 1,495 yards and 13 TD in his junior season and finished with 2,488 career yards in three seasons at Montana. He holds the Montana single-game receiving yards record (303) and single-game receptions record (82 in 2019).

With Montana's 2020 season cut due to COVID-19, Toure transferred to the University of Nebraska. He led the Cornhuskers with 46 catches for 898 yards and 5 TD. He tied the school record with five 100-yards receiving games and led the Big Ten in yards per catch (19.5). He was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection in 2021.

Pro career

Toure made the Packers despite being drafted in the seventh round (No. 258 overall) as he was one of the final picks of the draft. He found a way to stick around the league, playing for three different teams.

Toure has just 14 catches for 163 yards in his career. He lasted in Green Bay for two seasons before being released by the Packers on cutdown day in 2024 and ended up with the Chicago Bears practice squad. Toure also spent parts of 2024 with the Denver Broncos practice squad.

During the 2025 season, Toure was with the New Orleans Saints prior to being released in April. He played just one game with the Saints, having 1 catch for 3 yards.

Toure signed with the Eagles this June.

Where Toure stands on the depth chart

Toure is here to fill out the roster at this stage in the game. He's in a competition with Elijah Moore, Darius Cooper, Britain Covey, Quez Watkins, and Danny Gray for a roster spots -- and is the definition of a roster long shot.

The biggest knock towards Toure's chances of making the roster? He has just one punt return in his career. Toure will have to show he can catch the ball if he's going to make the Eagles.

Toure is rotating with the third team at wide receiver currently. If Toure finds his way onto the practice squad, that's a major win.