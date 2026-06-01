Who Is Samori Toure? Eagles Sign Another Former Packers WR As A.J. Brown Deadline Approaches

On the day the Philadelphia Eagles can spread the dead cap hit for A.J. Brown over two years, the franchise added another wide receiver to the mix.

The Eagles signed Samori Toure, a former member of the Green Bay Packers and the second ex-Packers wideout to join the franchise this offseason.

Toure has just 14 catches for 163 yards in his career, playing for three different teams. Toure was a 2022 seventh-round pick of the Packers and lasted on their roster for two seasons. He then was released by the Packers on cutdown day in 2024 and ended up with the Chicago Bears practice squad. Toure also spent parts of 2024 with the Denver Broncos practice squad.

During the 2025 season, Toure was with the New Orleans Saints prior to being released in April. He played just one game with the Saints.

Does Toure have any relationship with Sean Mannion?

Toure was in Green Bay when Mannion was an offensive assistant in 2024, spending all of minicamp and training camp with the Packers. He was released prior to 53-man cutdown day, so the time with Mannion was short.

Regardless, Toure was still with Mannion. This is the second ex-Packers wide receiver the Eagles brought in this offseason by the Eagles -- the other being Dontayvion Wicks.

Another wide receiver added

Toure is the fifth wide receiver added by the Eagles this offseason (via free agency, trade, or the draft). The Eagles added Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore in free agency, followed by Dontayvion Wicks in a trade and Makai Lemon in the draft.

This has been a complete revamp with the expected trade of A.J. Brown, as the Eagles are looking to replenish the depth chart this offseason. This is more of a bottom-of-the-roster move, as the Eagles have one spot remaining on the 90-man roster -- once Brandon Graham's contract expires.

Does Toure have any shot at making the roster?

Toure is more of a camp body, but never say never. He defied the odds and made the Packers in 2022, while sticking around for two years.

Toure will be in a competition with Elijah Moore, Darius Cooper, Britain Covey, Quez Watkins, Danny Gray, and undrafted free agent signing Brandon Mayes for a roster spot. Cooper is one of the favorites for that WR5 spot, ditto with Moore.

What hurts Toure's chances are his lack of return experience in the NFL, as he has just made one punt return in his career. Toure will have to show he can be a jack of all trades at wide receiver if he's going to make the Eagles.

Perhaps Toure can make the practice squad and stick around. The odds are against him making this team, but it's worth giving him the summer to see if there's a future for him in Philadelphia.