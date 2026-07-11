Recapturing the Run: Why the Eagles Are Betting Big on a Traditional Ground Game
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The Eagles’ passing deficiencies usually dominate the offseason conversation, but multiple discussions with head coach Nick Sirianni make it clear the real priority is reviving the running game that was a cornerstone of the offense dating back to the head coach's first season in 2021.
Jalen Hurts’ dynamic presence as the “plus-one” in the running game fueled consistent success with Miles Sanders and D’Andre Swift before Saquon Barkley delivered a historic 2024 season that ended with a Super Bowl LIX championship.
That dual-threat element was diminished greatly last season, turning a historic ground attack into a pedestrian one in under a calendar year.
Much of the blame fell on an offensive line that failed to live up to its elite reputation. While the unit wasn’t flawless, it was never truly underwater compared to its peers. The bigger issue was that without Hurts keeping defenses honest on the back side, a good—not great—line wasn’t enough.
Barkley’s production plummeted after a staggering 482 touches in 2024-25.
A Perfect Setup?
“My only criticism is that he doesn’t always produce when things aren’t completely clean,” an NFL coordinator told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler when discussing Barkley for the reporter's annual survey on the league's top talent. “That’s dating back to the Giants. Tends to need things perfectly set up for him.”
Sirianni is determined to deliver exactly that.
The Eagles are shifting toward a Shanahan-McVay-style offense featuring more under-center work from Hurts. This foundational alignment gives Barkley clearer vision and more options to choose his running lane, unlike the more restrictive offset shotgun looks that rely heavily on execution.
“Under center, you could see a little clearer,” Barkley said this spring. “You’re not blinded, and when you’re in gun, you’re really focused on [one] side. You’re able to get your shoulders square easier. … From under center, it’s easier; you can get downhill a little quicker. You can threaten them with stretches and outside zone a lot more. There’s a lot of unique things you can do.”
There’s an unavoidable trade-off as well, however.
Emphasizing traditional under-center runs helps Barkley but removes many of the zone-read and RPO opportunities that made Hurts a constant threat on the running side.
It’s also a clear signal the organization has not changed its philosophy on limiting the quarterback’s workload as a runner.
“It’s not a secret what this system’s about,” Barkley added. “And I look forward to doing that. It’ll probably be the most I’ve ever done under center, too, and outside zone and all that good stuff. But it’s a challenge I’m looking forward to working on and getting better at trying to be the best at it.”
Meanwhile, any passing game improvement isn’t primarily about new route concepts or targeting areas of the field. It will be about the trickle-down effect of a more efficient run game that creates more manageable situations on second and third downs by keeping run or pass in the mind of the defense at all times.
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John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen