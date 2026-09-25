Setting Eagles' Fans Expectations For Zach Ertz's Return vs. the Bears in Week 3

The number is there and the nameplate on the locker remains the same.

Zach Ertz is back with the Philadelphia Eagles, returning to a place he never wanted to leave. A team he gets to finish his career with.

Ertz is expected to make his Eagles' return on Monday night against the Chicago Bears, as the Eagles are likely to use one of the practice squad elevations for him leading up to Monday's game. Arguably the greatest tight end in franchise history, Ertz's comeback with the Eagles is five years in the making.

The Eagles aren't just going to activate Ertz on Monday night. They need him to be good.

Expectations are one thing, but Philadelphia needs a competent TE1 for the next several weeks. A veteran that can get the job done. That's why Ertz is back.

What is going to be Ertz's role?

Given the Eagles' tight end situation, Philadelphia needs a pass catcher at the position. The Eagles saw enough from Johnny Mundt to know he's not a TE1, nor was signed to play that role. E.J. Jenkins has one catch in his career and is in the 53-man roster as the fourth tight end rather than someone who should be getting 20+ offense snaps a game.

Ertz is one of the best pass-catching tight ends in NFL history. He was even effective last year prior to the torn ACL and LCL that ended his season last December.

Ertz had 50 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games last season before the ACL injury. The version Ertz was last season last year had better numbers than Mundt and Jenkins combined.

With Goedert out, Ertz is the TE1 in this offense. Will he be an efficient TE1 for the Eagles?

For Ertz's first week back, he doesn't have to be. Ertz just has to be an option in the middle of the field that cna open things up for Jalen Hurts and the wide receivers on the outside.

The Eagles are fortunate their wide receivers are playing well, and are masking the lack of production at tight end (once Goedert was out). They'll benefit with Ertz in the fold as the third or fourth option in the pass game.

Will we see more "12 personnel?"

The Eagles have run "12 personnel" on just 20.8% of the plays and "12 personnel" and "13 personnel" 22.4% of the plays this season. They've run "11 personnel" on 76% of the plays, which is second in the NFL.

This is certainly interesting for a Sean Mannion offense, considering he uses similar concepts as Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur. The Rams have used "13 personnel" 45.4% of the time, which leads the NFL.

Give credit to Mannion for not trying to put a square peg in a round hole here. He didn't have the tight ends to run "12 personnel" in Week 2 often, nor tried to force it. The Eagles are using "11 personnel" at an insanely high percentage for a reason.

With Ertz, things could open up with "12 personnel" as Mundt can go back to being the blocking tight end. Once Goedert returns, "12 personnel" and "13 personnel" will be back in play.

For Week 3, there could be a slight uptick in "12 personnel" from Week 2. There's still a reason to use "12 perosnnel" with Ertz in the fold.

Again, this is why Ertz is going to have a major role for the Eagles while Goedert is out. They need him to take the reins as TE1.

Ertz isn't going to be the player the Eagles had from 2013 to 2021, but that's okay. They just need Ertz to be the professional that he's been for the past 12 years.

That will be good enough until Goedert gets back.

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