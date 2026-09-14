PHILADELPHIA - The film isn't going to be put into the Smithsonian but the Eagles were able to persevere to win the 2026 season-opener, 24-22, over NFC East rival Washington.

The Coommanders had a chance to send the game into overtime with 1:01 left when new offensive coordinator David Blough pulled out an Andy Reid shovel screen to tight end John Bates on a potential two-point conversion.

Defensive tackle Moro Ojomo sniffed the trickery out and stuffed Bates, putting the Eagles an onside kick away from victory. DeVonta Smith was able to easily handle the subsequent desperation attempt, securing Philadelphia to a sixth consecutive opening day win with Nick Sirianni as the head coach and Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback.

The Bulls:

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs off the field after a victory against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Hurts - The Eagles' QB1 answered a lot of questions Sunday by playing with conviction and trusting what he saw. That was best highlighted by his 17-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert down the seam on what ironically was a four verts concept.

Washington did a bad job in coverage on the play and Hurts saw it and released the football on time instead of hesitating and allowing the recovery. Windows are always small in the NFL and when he wait a tick longer than you should, defenses close quickly.

Overall, Hurts had three TD passes -- two to Goedert and one to Dontayvion Wicks -- plus one of the biggest plays of the game when he converted a 3rd-and-18 in the fourth quarter with a 22-yard scramble. A play layer, Hurts hit Goedert for a 42-yard TD and the Eagles had the eight-point lead they were able to hang on to.

Zack Baun - The Eagles' best defensive player was all over the field in coverage and as instinctive as ever in run support. Baun even chased Jayden Daniels down from behind to stop him before what looked like a certain first down. The Commanders were able to convert but it highlighted Baun's impact on the defense. It's early but Baun looks like he will make another run at an All-Pro nod this season.

Dontayvion Wicks - The trade pickup looked like a WR2 and more after torturing struggling Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil on a pair of occasions. Wicks, who isn't known for his long speed, ran a deep corner route and Sainristil got lost looking for the football while Wicks tracked it beautifully, ending with a 64-yard gain that set up the Eagles' first TD, the 17-yarder to Goedert. Philadelphia's second score was directly to Wicks after he created major separation against Sainristil again, allowing Hurts to connect for a nine-yard TD.

Braden Mann - Mann outdueled a three-time former Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro punter in Tress Way. And Way was great, Mann has just been ridiculously good since arriving in Philadelphia. Everything was there against the Commanders. Mann averaged 51.6 yards per punt and pinned the Commanders deep four times. When you can dictate field position against a limited offensive team that's half the battle.

Andy Dalton - In the end, the actions won out. Dalton didn't even play but he was the QB2 with Tanner McKee serving as the emergency option. At every turn this summer the Eagles leaned Dalton as the backup QB and that came to fruition in Week 1.

The Bears:

The Interior Offensive Line - There was hope that the Eagles' interior O-Line would be back to what it was but it had a rough day, particularly Landon Dickerson, who was dogwalked into the backfield on numerous occasions, allowing four pressures and a quarterback hit. Meanwhile, there were three holding penalties, one on Dickerson and two others on center Cam Jurgens. Even Tyler Steen had his issues, especially with the speed of rookie Sonny Styles, who is going to be a problem.

Cooper DeJean - When DeJean does struggle, something that's rare, it's against top-tier route runners like Stefon Diggs and that was the case tonight. Commanders rookie Antonio Williams also got DeJean a couple of times and it's fair to wonder of the All-Pro got a little too bulky in the offseason.

Makai Lemon - Can the Eagles let this kid run a route down the field? Lemon finished with five targets and had three receptions for minus-five yards. The most creative thing the Eagles new offense has done to this point is turn the Biletnikoff Award winner at Southern Cal into the NFL's version of a pop gun.

Stagnant Stocks

Eagles Fans - It took a while but the boo birds showed up with 8:03 left in the game when the offense was a little too stagnant. So Sean Mannion's dispensation almost lasted 52 minutes of game time.

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