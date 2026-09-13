PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts hadn’t played a game since mid-January. If there was any rust, it wasn’t evident.

The Eagles quarterback threw three touchdown passes, two to Dallas Goedert, and finished 14-of-25 for 203 yards to lead the Eagles to a 24-22 win in a riveting season opener against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

He had help from a defense that bent in the final five minutes but made a stand when it had to. Moro Ojomo thwarted a two-point conversion shovel pass after the Commanders scored a touchdown with 1:01 to play.

Earlier on the Commanders’ drive, Jalen Carter forced a fumble that probably would have sealed the game, but the Eagles couldn’t make the recovery.

The win kept the Eagles, who led 14-9 at halftime, unbeaten under Nick Sirianni on opening day. They are 6-0 in openers. The 1-0 Eagles will travel to the Tennessee Titans (0-1) next Sunday.

Jalen Hurts Threw 3 Touchdowns, 203 Yards In Win

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

THINGS I THINK I LEARNED

Jalen Hurts…Lose me with the disrespect the QB gets by some. He showed off his deep-ball accuracy with a 64-yard throw to Tay Wicks, his arm strength on a 17-yard TD dart to Dallas Goedert and his touch on a 9-yard TD to Tay Wicks. His 22-yard scramble on third-and-18 set up a touchdown that gave the Eagles a little breathing room at 24-18 with 6:02 to play.

Tay Wicks…is a legitimate No. 2 receiver and he made everyone forget about A.J. Brown with a strong first half. Where was he in the second half, though? He didn’t have a single target, so he settled for two catches, 73 yards, and a 9-yard TD.

Dallas Goedert…The tight end began his assault on the record-setting season he had last year with 11 touchdowns by finding grabbing his first on a 17-yard throw for the Eagles’ first points of the season. The tight end then added his second TD on a 43-yard catch that he chugged about 29 yards, outrunning everyone into the end zone. He led the Eagles with 77 receiving yards.

DeVonta Smith…Two targets in the first half was curious at best, but when the Eagles needed him, he was there. Again. His 31-yard catch and tiptoe inbounds late in the third quarter led to a field goal and 17-9 lead. He finished with six targets, three catches, and 53 yards.

Zack Baun…remains one of the best all-around linebackers in the league, though it still feels like he doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He had a pair of pass breakups on short crosses to Stefon Diggs and had a 7-yard TFL on another pass. Baun also ran down Jayden Daniels in the open field to set up a fourth-and-one that the Commanders converted and had a leaping interception, but was just out of bounds. He had 12 tackles, three short of tying a career-high set two years ago against the Packers.

Offense…It had its moments – like the 32-yard run by Saquon Barkley to set up the TD to Wicks, but there were too many time the running back took a first-quarter handoff and got hit as soon as he took the ball.

Interior OL…Too many struggles, with center Cam Jurgens getting called for holding twice, Landon Dickerson getting beaten badly on one block, and Tyler Steen to slow to make a kickout block. Both led to a loss of yards. Jurgens rebounded and seemed to play well, but Dickerson remains a work in progress. He set a high bar in his first six seasons.

Cooper DeJean…Struggled in coverage. It wasn’t a great start to the season for the All-Pro.

Jalen Carter…did it again. He blocked an extra point after the Commanders scored their first TD of the game. It seems like the defensive tackle does this every few games.

Braden Mann…The punter out-punted three-time Washington three-time Pro Bowler Tress Way. His punt in the final minute of the first half checked up inside the 5 and took away any thoughts the Commanders may have had of trying to score points at the end of the second quarter. He had a 51-6 gross average with four punts inside the 20.

Injuries. Safety Marcus Epps left early in the first quarter with a shoulder injury, but returned later in half.

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!