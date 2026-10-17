Tanner McKee, Cole Payton Unfazed By Eagles QB Depth Chart Shuffling as Joe Milton Joins the Room

PHILADELPHIA – They started the season just five weeks ago, without much hope of getting on the field. But it’s been that kind of season for the Eagles, with injuries mounting at an incredible rate, so Tanner McKee will start at quarterback on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and Cole Payton, a rookie fifth-round pick not quite six months ago, will be his backup, meaning he is one more injury away from making his pro debut.

Joe Milton was added to the 53-man roster after being signed off the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad. He will likely serve as the emergency quarterback on Sunday. The Eagles made room for the QB when they placed Will Shipley on injured reserve Friday evening.

“Very prepared,” Payton said when asked at his locker on Friday if he would be ready to go if something happens to McKee. “Whether the two or the four, I've been preparing every single week like I'm the starter. That's our expectation. That's been our expectation. I feel very confident for when my number's called.”

McKee didn’t look great during training camp as he adjusted to the new scheme being installed by first-year offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, but the sixth-round pick out of Stanford three years ago said his knowledge and grasp of the scheme has increased since August.

“I feel like it's been growing and it's at its highest point right now,” said McKee, who will make his third career start. “Every opportunity that you get to play is a huge opportunity, especially being a sixth-round pick. Every opportunity's a huge opportunity, so I'm obviously very excited and ready to make the most of it.”

The irony is that, because of all the injuries to the starters and a rebuilt offensive line, McKee will be playing with several reserve players that he lined up with on the second and third team during the summer, so familiarity is there.

Tanner McKee bracing for Week 6 start

Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee unleashes a pass during the preseason final against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 28, 2026. | Dan Shrenskuy/Eagles on SI freelance

“Tanner, he's a great guy, smart guy,” said running back Dameon Pierce, who will start on Sunday with the Eagles’ top three running backs out. “I had a chance to be around him pre-season. He's very clear in the huddle, a very vocal guy. When he sees something, he's not shying away from it. There's no secret on the field, and everybody’s gonna be on the same page.”

The Eagles ruled out five players for Sunday, listed one as doubtful, and five others as questionable. Given all that, would it be a surprise if Payton made his pro debut sooner rather than later? Actually, he got his feet wet last week in London when he played 10 special teams reps.

“Last week was a blast,” he said. “I'm willing to do whatever it takes. I'll do whatever. I love the game.”

“I think he's worked his butt off,” said head coach Nick Sirianni about Payton before Friday’s practice. “He gets plays in those developmental periods. He gets reps on the scout team as well. He works extremely hard with the coaches after practice. He gets even more reps there after practice with [Quarterbacks Coach] Parks [Frazier] and with Gummy [Offensive Assistant/Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Montgomery VanGorder], just continuing to go [through] different things that we have as tools.”

There has been some thought that perhaps Payton’s development was stunted after a summer in which he took very few reps, except during developmental periods, because the Eagles were busy running a competition to be Jalen Hurts’ backup.

Andy Dalton won the battle against McKee, but the Eagles released Dalton on Oct. 9 after he threw one pass – a goal-line interception against the Bears in Week, 3 so McKee was elevated to No. 2.

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