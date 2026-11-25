PHILADELPHIA — The legend of the rocket hanging from Joe Milton’s right shoulder has followed him from high school in Orlando to Michigan, Tennessee, and now into the NFL.

Videos of him casually launching the football 70 yards—or oranges the length of the entire field—have circulated for years. Teammates and coaches have repeatedly reached for adjectives to describe it: cannon, bazooka, and rocket, the last of which is Milton’s own preferred descriptor.

Milton even gifted himself a rocket chain when he made it to the scouting combine in 2024, where he tied a record by throwing a football at 62 miles per hour.

Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, a former quarterback himself known for his own arm talent coming out of Oregon State in 2015, didn’t dispute any of it.

“Yeah, it is very, very strong,” Mannion said of Milton’s arm. “I mean, you hear some of the monikers, ‘Bazooka Joe,’ and it’s kind of become this urban legend. I will say it’s really not hyperbole. His arm is very, very strong.

“It’s at the top of people that I’ve been around and seen throw in person.”

More than a "thrower"

That assessment carries weight. Mannion has been around plenty of arms during his playing and coaching career. However, the first-year OC wasn’t just confirming the physical trait that made Milton a sixth-round pick of the Patriots and later a practice-squad prospect for the Cowboys. Mannion was clear that Milton is not just a thrower; he’s a passer.

“I think what can’t get lost in that is he’s not just someone who throws it through a brick wall every time,” Mannion continued. “He has real passing talent. I think that’s something that sometimes gets missed—we want passers, not throwers.

“So, if you can throw it over those mountains in the distance, we want people who are refining themselves in terms of being able to throw with touch, having a quick release, being able to throw with a good base. I don’t want it to be lost that although he can throw it really far and he can put a lot of zip on it.”

New possibilities for Mannion's offense

That distinction matters for an Eagles offense that has struggled to generate explosive plays and stretch defenses this season. In his first two starts, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Milton has given Mannion a different set of options.

The Eagles’ current QB1 can threaten safeties vertically without needing a perfectly clean pocket, force defenses to respect deep crossing routes and throws outside the numbers, and potentially open space underneath with the threat of his deep ball.

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Mailata put it more colorfully after watching Milton up close in practice: the arm is “a [expletive] cannon” and “a work of art,” according to the star left tackle.

Turning potential into production

Milton’s early results with the Eagles have been modest. In his first start against the Giants, he completed 18 of 34 passes for 169 yards. In the win over the Steelers, he was 11 of 21 for 141 yards. No touchdown passes yet, but also no interceptions in those two starts, while adding a notable rushing element to the unit.

The offense remains a work in progress under Mannion, a first-year play-caller dealing with significant personnel losses, including the season-ending absence of Jalen Hurts.

Still, Milton’s arm provides an upside that was previously absent. It is the reason the Eagles plucked him off the Cowboys’ practice squad and elevated him into the starting role three weeks into his stint with the organization.

The Eagles see a quarterback who can make all the throws needed, including layering the ball with touch—the combination that often separates pure arm talent from a functional NFL passer.

“[Milton] has good mechanics,” Mannion said. “He can throw with touch, he can layer the ball into the second level, all the things that I really value in terms of true passers and not just throwers.”

Milton is now set to return to AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day against the team that employed him a month ago. Dallas already knows the arm. The rest of the league is still measuring how much of the “Rocket Joe” reputation is real—and how much of the refined passer Mannion describes is ready to show up on a consistent basis.