Examining the Eagles' QB Situation After Signing Joe Milton to the 53-Man Roster

The Eagles head into a Week 6 showdown with the Panthers with less-than-ideal quarterback conditions. In an announcement that surprised most Philly fans on Thursday, the Eagles said star signal-caller Jalen Hurts is out indefinitely due to blood clots, forcing backup QB Tanner McKee into the starting spotlight at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend.

That said, McKee has two career starts under his belt, with rookie QB Cole Payton as the only other signal-caller on the 53-man roster or practice squad. The young duo doesn't exactly have much experience for the Eagles to lean on, which is likely why general manager Howie Roseman signed Cowboys practice-squad QB Joe Milton to the 53-man roster on Friday morning, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Breaking: The #Eagles are signing QB Joe Milton off the #Cowboys practice squad and to their 53-man roster, per sources. pic.twitter.com/e4LVVD4ove — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 16, 2026

Milton isn't exactly a stranger to the NFC East, having been with the rival Cowboys since the Patriots traded him to Dallas back in April 2025. The Michigan/Tennessee product made four relief appearances last season but couldn't hold on to the backup QB position behind Dak Prescott, ending up on the practice squad as Sam Howell took Milton's old job.

But now, with the Eagles, Milton has a new lease on life and an opportunity to perhaps win another QB2 job. Here's what his signing could mean for his and Philadelphia's outlook moving forward.

Analyzing what Joe Milton's signing means for the Eagles

Some Eagles fans thought Hurts's injury could lead to Andy Dalton's return after being released last week. The Eagles clearly had other plans, and sometimes it's better to go with an unknown commodity rather than what's familiar but didn't work.

Drafted 193rd overall by the Patriots in 2024, Milton has the size (6-foot-5, 236 lbs) and talents (world-class arm strength, h/t ESPN) that most NFL coaches want in their quarterback room. He's still a work in progress, which was expected since he carried a "project" label heading into his draft year, but that means there's plenty of room to grow as a 26-year-old.

Given McKee's inexperience, it isn't unfathomable to believe that the Eagles want to challenge him—especially if Hurts is sidelined indefinitely. Milton might not have any starts under his belt, but he has played 112 offensive snaps across five backup appearances compared with McKee's 178 over six outings, which include the two aforementioned starts. That isn't a huge sample difference, making it easier to compare the two QBs.

Stats Tanner McKee Joe Milton Attempts 88 53 Completions 54 37 Completion rate 61.4% 69.8% Passing yards 597 424 Yards per completion 11.1 11.5 Passer rating 95.7 90.4 Touchdown passes 5 2 Interceptions 1 2 Interception rate 1.1% 3.8%

McKee might have the edge in touchdown production and fewer INTs thrown. But Milton is clearly the more accurate arm and even averages slightly more yards per completion than his counterpart. That at least gives the Eagles some reason to consider starting the ex-Cowboy should McKee flounder in Hurts's absence.

Future implications

Having Milton on the 53-man roster also means that the Eagles don't have to throw Payton into the fire. The 2026 fifth-rounder's preseason performance (5-for-12 passing with 47 yards and one touchdown) showed that he isn't ready for the limelight. The last thing Philadelphia needs is to be forced to play an unproven rookie in a must-win situation, and adding Milton to the mix helps avoid that situation.

Milton's presence could also add a new layer to the Eagles' offseason plans. McKee will be a restricted free agent in March, but a return isn't guaranteed unless he successfully proves he can be a reliable backup to Hurts. With Milton also a free agent then, Philly might have to choose between one or the other (or maybe neither, depending on how things go), which makes capitalizing on every opportunity even more crucial.

For now, Eagles fans should expect McKee to remain the de facto starter until Hurts is cleared. At the same time, each mistake will open the door for Milton to take over center, making it a storyline worth following into the next stretch of the 2026 campaign.

Get Eagles On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.