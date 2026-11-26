The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have long to dwell on their Week 11 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they'll be right back in action against the Cowboys in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day. It will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams, as Dallas pulled out a 38-21 victory over Philadelphia in Week 7.

If the Eagles are going to pull out a holiday win, they'll have to overcome some absences. Here's a look at five Eagles players who have either already been ruled out of the game against Dallas or are unlikely to be active.

Jonathan Jones, CB

Jonathan Jones played well for the Eagles in their win over the Steelers in Week 11. He recorded five total tackles (two solo tackles) in the game, and he also led the Eagles with three passes defended. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury late in the game and didn't return.

He was unable to practice with the team throughout the week due to the injury, and he's officially been ruled out of the Thanksgiving showdown with Dallas as a result. At this point, the main questions are when, and if, we'll see him out on the field for the Eagles again this season.

Arnold Ebiketie, LB

Linebacker Arnold Ebiketie tallied three combined tackles for the Eagles against Pittsburgh in Week 11, but he also apparently suffered an oblique injury in the game. He was sidelined for the week due to the injury, and like Jones, he's also been ruled out of the game against Dallas.

Considering that the Eagles were willing to move on from Ebiketie prior to the trade deadline, they probably won't miss him too much out on the field on Thanksgiving Day.

Smael Mondon Jr., LB

In addition to Ebiketie, the Eagles will also likely be without another linebacker in Smael Mondon Jr. Mondon was inactive for Philadelphia against Pittsburgh in Week 11 due to an ankle injury, and it wouldn't be surprising if he popped up on the inactive list again this week.

He was listed as a "DNP" on Philadelphia's estimated injury report on Monday and he was listed as limited for the other two days. Given his limited practice status, he certainly seems to be trending towards a second consecutive week of inactivity.

Cole Payton, QB

After leading the Eagles to a win over the Steelers on Sunday, Joe Milton will get the third start of his career against his former franchise on Turkey Day. Milton showed some flashes over his first two starts, and the Eagles will want to continue to evaluate him as the season moves forward.

Tanner McKee will continue to serve as the backup behind Milton, which leaves rookie quarterback Cole Payton as the odd man out, as Philly isn't going to have three QBs active for the game. Like last week, Payton will likely serve as the emergency third QB for Philly in Dallas.

Ajani Cornelius, OL

The Eagles claimed offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius off of waivers just last week after he was waived by Dallas, and it seems unlikely that he'll be ready to contribute on the field this week. He was one of Philadelphia's five inactive players last week, and he's likely in store for a similar fate this week.

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