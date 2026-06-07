PHILADELPHIA — The post-A.J. Brown receiver room in Philadelphia will be led by the talented DeVonta Smith, a potential breakout candidate with more traffic than ever presumed to be headed the sixth-year receiver’s way in Sean Mannion’s new Eagles offense.

Smith’s main complements are expected to be first-round pick Makai Lemon, who is likely to miss this week’s mandatory minicamp with a hamstring injury, and trade pickup Dontayvion Wicks, who, like Mannion, arrives to the Eagles from Green Bay.

Wicks, who was acquired from the Packers in exchange for two Day 3 picks in April’s draft, is poised to be the No. 2 or No. 3 receiver depending on how quickly Lemon can pick up the professional game.

The one-year, $12.5 million extension Wicks, 24, received, which takes his contract through 2027, is a clear signal that the Eagles believe the Virginia product will contribute significantly despite his career-high topping out at 39 receptions over his first three seasons with the Packers.

Wicks isn’t a speed demon (he ran a 4.58 coming out as a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft), but he has very good short-area quickness and is a sharp route-runner, which allows him to gain separation at the top of routes.

Although he’s new to the Eagles, Wicks is also ahead of the curve when it comes to Mannion and his offense.

New Look Trio

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith speaks to reporters after an OTA practice on June 2, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles on SI

“The majority of the thing is in the receiver room, the things that we may not know, we may ask him,” Smith said when discussing Wicks last week.

Meanwhile, All-Pro cornerback Quinyon Mitchell admired Wicks’ game while playing against him in recent seasons.

“Honestly, I thought Wicks was underrated,” Mitchell said Tuesday at the Jefferson Health Training Complex. “Every time we played [the Packers], he was giving me some problems.”

There haven’t been too many receivers who’ve given Mitchell problems over his first two campaigns. The 2024 first-round pick specifically complimented Wicks’ acumen in two specific areas.

“I think he’s good,” said Mitchell. “His release is good at the top of the routes. He’s got strong hands.”

The Eagles’ new run game coordinator/tight ends coach Ryan Mahaffey was Wicks’ position coach with the Packers over the last two seasons and gave a mini-scouting report on the rangy 6-foot1, 206-pound option.

“He’s got size, he’s got quickness and he’s a competitive guy,” Mahaffey said. “When he’s out there, he really loves football. I think that’s one thing you see across the spectrum of the team. We’ve got a lot of guys who love to play, and who love being around their teammates. It’s been fun just watching Tay come in and get acclimated that way.”

Life without Brown isn't expected to be easy. But, Smith is a proven commodity, Lemon will eventually offer high-upside rookie talent and Wicks brings immediate familiarity with Mannion's way to doing things along with his aforementioned competitiveness.

At the bare minimum the group as a whole should be able to provide competency as the floor for Aaron Moorehead's room in the 2026 season.