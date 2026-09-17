The Eagles Didn't Actually Break Any Reporting Rules with Landon Dickerson' Injury

Nick Sirianni was asked point blank why Landon Dickerson wasn't on the injury report after the Eagles left guard admitted he had a bone bruise in his knee since training camp.

The bruise has been there for weeks, but Dickerson practiced through. Even though Dickerson played hurt, he was a full participant in practice.

If Dickerson practices, the Eagles don't have to report anything. He practiced in full last week too, grinding through his injury until he admitted it became a liability.

That's how Dickerson ended up on injured reserve. Sirianni was still asked about what traspired between the end of training camp and what led to Dickerson going on injured reserve.

"After he got into the locker room, he was uncomfortable, and that's where you do MRIs and that's where we saw the bone bruise, and that's kind of how it went," Sirianni said. "You're comfortable with him because of how many times he's played through him being uncomfortable because he's so tough. That's how that went about."

Dickerson was the classic case of a player who played through the pain. He practiced in full throughout the open practices to the media, so there was nothing to report.

As long as Dickerson was on the field and available, he was going to play. The Eagles weren't going to take him off the field unless they knew something was wrong.

"He was practicing everything, and he came in being uncomfortable after the game," Sirianni said. "That's when we did the MRI, and that's where we saw what we saw."

Who's the left guard?

The Eagles aren't giving away their starter at left guard, even closing down practice to the media on Wednesday after stretching was concluded.

Obviously there's a plan in place on who's the left guard. The options are Drew Kendall is the left guard and Cam Jurgens remains at center. Another option too is Kendall at center (where he's more comfortable) and Jurgens goes to left guard (where he's never played an NFL game).

Willie Lampkin is also in consideration for the center or guard spot, but Kendall is the No. 3 guard on this team. Don't worry, Sirianni isn't giving anything away.

"I think he's able to do both," Sirianni said regarding Kendall. "I think he does well at both and that's why you cross-train these guys. Same with Willie. I think he can do both. Same with Fred (Johnson). I think he can play inside and outside.

"We'll see how that goes. He's got reps and experience at both and excited for whoever that may be who fills in this opportunity."

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