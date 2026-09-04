PHILADELPHIA — Statistics are easy to manipulate.

Mark Twain is often credited with the brilliant description of the three distinct levels of untruth to standard information, public deception, and statistical manipulation, with “lies, damned lies, and statistics.” Scottish writer Andrew Lang once compared statisticians to drunks who use lampposts for support rather than illumination, something former Villanova coach Jay Wright used to motivate the Wildcats. Meanwhile, the old proverb still holds: figures don’t lie, but liars do figure.”

All three philosophical ideas point to the same conclusion: numbers are often used to prop up weak arguments and preconceived notions.

Pro football may be the most contextual game in modern sports. Success is seldom individual. If you combine two Nick Sirianni clichés — “the ultimate team game” and “you can’t be great without the greatness of others” — and you have a useful starting point for almost any football debate.

Conversely, a raw number, stripped of context, rarely tells you anything.

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Jun 9, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion (R) and general manager Howie Roseman (L) during minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And yet, after all that, here is the one black-and-white number that has to improve if the 2026 Philadelphia Eagles are going to reach their goals this season.

According to SumerSports, Saquon Barkley led the NFL in 2024 with 2.44 yards before contact per attempt. That season the superstar running back was Offensive Player of the Year and helped Philadelphia win Super Bowl LIX by becoming the all-time leading single-season (including the postseason) rusher.

Last season the number nosedived to 1.13 for Barkley, 38th in the league.

That is not really a Barkley stat, however. It is an Eagles offensive metric— the product of a battered offensive line, a worn-down Barkley coming off a shortened offseason, and a scheme the organization decided had run its course: a shotgun-heavy, inside-zone attack with isolation shots on the outside to two premier receivers.

It is Sean Mannion’s job, by hook or by crook, to get that number back into the top five.

Doing so would likely stabilize first down and put Philadelphia in more manageable second- and third-down situations, which would aid a passing game that is now operating without A.J. Brown.

Mannion plans to get there by working under center more often and increasing wide-zone looks, giving Barkley more options at the point of attack. At the same time, the passing game is shifting toward a pure-progression approach, an attempt to counter Vic Fangio-style defenses that treat pre-snap disguise as their first priority.

If that yards-before-contact number climbs again, it will be the clearest sign the offense has its identity back. If it stays near the bottom of the league, the Eagles will spend another year explaining away third-and-long.

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