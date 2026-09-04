Eagles Announce 2026 Captains, Including Two Players That Lead Team For First Time

The captains have been named for the 2026 Philadelphia Eagles. Two players will be captains for the first time.

DeVonta Smith and Jordan Davis will be first-time captains in Philadelphia. The Eagles will have seven captains this season after having eight last year, replacing A.J. Brown (trade), Reed Blankenship (free agency) and Jake Elliott (not selected).

The seven captains on the Eagles in 2026:

Jalen Hurts: The Eagles quarterback will be a team captain for the sixth consecutive year, the longest of any player on the Eagles. Hurts has been the starting quarterback since 2021 and one of the prominent voices in the locker room. As long as Hurts is the starting quarterback, he will be a captain.

Lane Johnson: Johnson is a captain for the fifth time, it what he says will be his final NFL season. The longest-tenured member on the Eagles, Johnson is entering his 14th season with the franchise. Johnson hasn't allowed a sack in a season in four of the past five years, while his pressure rate allowed per drop back is 1.6% over the last two seasons. Last season, Johnson didn't allow a sack in 251 pass-blocking snaps and had a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 2.0%. Johnson is a two-time First Team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection.

Saquon Barkley: This is the seventh season Barkley is a captain, but his second with the Eagles. Barkley was named a captain for the first time last season, after having spent five years as a captain with the Giants. Barkley is one of the leaders in the locker room and his voice has carried weight since his days at Penn State.He's a mainstay in the captains room.

Jordan Mailata: Selected as a captain for the third time, Mailata is one of the most respected voices in the locker room. He's one of the best tackles in football as well, consistently ranking amongst the best left tackles in the league. Mailata has been a captain for three straight years.

Zack Baun: Named for a captain for the first time in 2025, Baun was selected as a captain again in 2026. The leader of the defense, Baun has bene one of the best linebackers in the NFL since signing with the Eagles in 2024. He's also one of the most humble players on the team.

DeVonta Smith: Named a captain for the first time, this has been a long time coming for Smith. Not only is Smith a leader on the offense, he's going to be WR1 this season. He has the most receptions (385) and receiving yards (5,019) through a player's first five seasons in Eagles history. This is Smith's sixth seaosn with the Eagles, as he's the A.J. Brown replacement in the captains room on offense.

Jordan Davis: A captain for the first time, Davis has earned the captain's honor. Davis has emerged as a leader on the defense since Fletcher Cox retired, and is one of the most respected players in the locker room. The Eagles gave Davis a three-year extension after he had his breakout season at defensive tackle. With the young talent emerging on the Eagles defense, Davis is the one a lot of the players gravitate towards. He's the Reed Blankenship replacement in the captains room on defense.

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!