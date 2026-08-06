PHILADELPHIA — Chance Campbell may not dominate the headlines at Eagles training camp, but defensive coordinator Vic Fangio made it clear the veteran linebacker has caught the coaching staff’s attention.

Asked by Eagles On SI about Campbell, Fangio offered up a strong endorsement: “Don't sleep on Chance now. You guys, when you make your lists out there, we like Chance.”

The 26-year-old 2022 sixth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans out of Ole Miss (after starting his college career at Maryland), Campbell has battled some significant injuries earlier in his career, including a knee issue as a rookie and a torn ACL that wiped out his 2024 season.

The Eagles signed Campbell just days before the preseason finale in August of 2025, and he spent the entire season on Philadelphia's practice squad, where he was lauded by several of the Eagles' offensive stars for his work on the scout team, particularly Saquon Barkley.

When Campbell arrived, Fangio was impressed with how quickly he adapted without needing an extended acclimation period.

This summer, Campbell is trying to break through in a deep linebacking room led by position coach and Fangio confidante Bobby King.

The group is led by All-Pro Zack Baun and rising second-year star Jihaad Campbell. From there, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is proving to be one of the better backup LB options in the league, and second-year man Smael Mondon has potential and the ability to be a difference-maker on special teams.

Opening Eyes

Eagles DC Vic Fangio speaks with reporters on July 30, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Despite that difficult landscape, Fangio foreshadowed the wake-up call for the instinctive, high-IQ Campbell. That sentiment wasn't lost on Trotter, who has also started the summer strongly.

"He’s a great backer. He’s really instinctual, he’s smart, he’s going to be doing his job," Trotter said of Campbell. "He’s going to fit the run, he’s going to play the pass and I feel Chance has all the ability you want out of a 'backer."

As roster cuts approach late this month and the competition intensifies, Campbell is making a compelling case to prove he belongs on the 53-man roster. It might be tough for GM Howie Roseman to fit five LBs on the roster but Fangio noted that a league-wide shift to heavier offensive personnel packages may be in play, making a deeper linebacking room sensible,

"I do kind of sense that the league is coming back a little bit [to a more old-school approach]," the DC said. "Not that there's an influx of a bunch of fullbacks right now, but they're maybe playing two tight ends. I think there's a chance you'll see more base [defensive looks], not just from us, but from other people too."

Either way Fangio will be lobbying for Campbell.

“Chance is a good football player,” Fangio said. “He had some injuries earlier in his career that set him back. Since the day we picked him up last year, he's shown that he's a football player and we like him.”