Why Eagles Have Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Getting Some First Team Reps Over Jihaad Campbell

There once was a time linebacker was the weakest position on the Philadelphia Eagles. The organization didn't make linebacker a priority, not valued it as much as the other positions on defense.

Money wasn't invested in the position, neither were draft picks. The Eagles ended up allowing the few draft picks to leave in free agency because linebacker wasn't valued as much as deensive line and cornerback.

That all changed when Vic Fangio arrived.

The Eagles brought in Zack Baun and made him a an All-Pro, then followed by paying him. Nakobe Dean became a good starter for many years under Fangio. The Eagles even used a first-round pick on a linebacker -- Jihaad Campbell -- the first linebacker taken in Round 1 since 1979.

Linebacker is one of the deepest positions on the Eagles now (you can see the full rankings here), deep enough they had to let Dean walk in free agency so Campbell could start. Campbell is going to be the starting linebacker next to Baun this year, as the first-team linebacker jobs are essentially on lock.

This will be Campbell's opportunity to become one of the best linebackers in the league and live up to his first-round potential, yet he still will be challenged this summer.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has been splitting the first-team reps with Campbell, and will continue to get his share of reps with the first-team defense in minicamp. Even if Campbell is the starter, this isn't going to change.

"We'll mix and match it all the time," Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said this week. "I think it's very important in training camp that you're not always working with the same guy next to you, particularly at ILB and safety, because things happen."

What Trotter Jr. brings to the table

Trotter Jr. continues to make the most of his opportuniity when he's with the the first team. He's made plays to the football and always seems to find himself in position to make a play.

Trotter Jr. is heading into his third season, and stood out at linebacker last summer when Campbell was recovering from shoulder surgery and Dean was rehabbing from a torn patella tendon. While Campbell did get healthy in time to start the year, Trotter pushed him for the starting job all summer.

The days of Campbell lining up at edge rusher are over. He'll be a linebacker full time now, making it more difficult for Trotter to get on the field. Even with the depth at linebacker and the starting jobs set, Trotter Jr. brings healthy competition by making plays to the football.

Trotter Jr. has used his instincts and the tutelage of his father to succeed in the NFL. He'll get an opportunity to start somewhere and his a starting linebacker in this league.

This chance could come in Philadelphia is Campbell or Baun has to miss time, which is why Fangio has him with the first team in camp. Fangio is trying to make the transition as easy as possible.

"All of a sudden at ILB, Jihaad can't play and now Baun has to work with Jeremiah. We don't want the first time that happens to be in a game," Fangio said. "They need to work with each other and practice some. Same thing with safety - those are the two main positions. There's others, but you have to mix and match a lot."

The plan at linebacker

Baun is getting the green dot this season as the play caller, so he won't be off the field much. Campbell gets the other inside linebacker spot and Trotter Jr. will be the No. 3.

The Eagles want Campbell to get as many reps at inside linebacker as possible, since he was rotating between linebacker and pass rusher last year.

"If you remember, there was a few weeks there where we had to play him at outside linebacker because we ran out of guys," Fangio said. "That set him back a little bit as an ILB. It helped, no doubt."

Trotter Jr. will rotate with the starters, but Baun and Campbell will be starting Week 1 when healthy. The Eagles will also be preparing Trotter Jr. for the opportunity.