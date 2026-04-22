The Top-30 Visits That Are Most Likely Selected By Eagles During NFL Draft

If anyone wants a hint how the Philadelphia Eagles operate during the NFL Draft, look no further than the top-30 visits.

The Eagles typically use a top-30 visit as more than information gathering. They typically like to interview players and have them meet the coaching staff, amongst other things. There's a lot of learning about the player in the visits, as the Eagles gather all the knowledge they can -- making sure they are 100% confident in taking the player on draft night.

There's a history of taking players on top-30 visits in Philadelphia. Last year, none of the players that had reported top-30 visits were selected by the Eagles -- but that's been the exception rather than the norm.

Jalyx Hunt was a top-30 visit in 2024, same with Johnny Wilson. Cooper DeJean and Ainias Smith were as well. Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith each were top-30 visits in 2023, so was Kelee Ringo. Jordan Davis was a top-30 visit in 2022.

The Eagles even brought in players that were formerly top-30 visits when they were prospects. Arnold Ebiketie and Kenyon Green are two of them. The Eagles traded for Green last offseason and signed Ebiketie in March.

Again, this is more than information gathering.

If the Eagles take a player on a top-30 visit this year, which players are the most likely to get selected? This is a hint on how the draft process may go in Round 1.

Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

The Eagles brought Ioane in on a top-30 visit earlier this month and have to be impressed with his tape. Ioane made considerable improvements over the last three seasons, having no penalties and no sacks allowed in each of the past two seasons.

Ioane can start at either guard spot immediately and is a Week 1 starter. He would be a player worth trading up for as he should go in the middle of the first round. Hard to find players that can start for 8-to-10 years, which is what the Eagles look for in a first-round pick.

Kadyn Proctor, G/T, Alabama

If the Eagles stay at No. 23 and Proctor is on the board, wouldn't be surprising in the least if Proctor was the pick. A long-term replacement for Lane Johnson at tackle, Proctor also can slide inside and play guard at the NFL level immediately.

Proctor would have to learn the right side, but he's young enough where he's still growing into his body (still only 20 years old). The Eagles would have a massive upgrade at right guard if they can draft Proctor.

Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana

There's a lot to like about Cooper's game, especially how well he performs after the catch. Cooper is a winning player too, and Roseman has had a liking for championship programs over the last five years (see Alabama and Georgia).

Add in the A.J. Brown trade talk, and the Eagles could use a WR2 to go with DeVonta Smith. Cooper would slide right in there as a starter and give the Eagles one of the deepest wide receiver groups in the league.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

If the Eagles want an impact player in the passing game, Sadiq may be that player they could try to trade up and get. An instant playmaker at tight end, Sadiq would slot in firmly as the TE2 to Dallas Goedert -- and be the future TE1 once the Eagles decide to move on from Goedert.

The Eagles always look at the first round as getting the best available player. Sadiq may be high on their board, and they can set up the future at tight end -- in an offensive system that looks to prominently feature that position.

Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

Notice the theme here? The Eagles need to add depth at guard, and could use a player to have a starting spot in 2027 for either Landon Dickerson (injuries) or Tyler Steen (contract). Bisontis provides both -- and can compete for a starting job at right guard this year.

Bisontis is a likely pick if the Eagles trade down, as he should be available at No. 23. Again, the Eagles look at 8-to-10 year starters for their first-round pick and Bisontis fits that bill.

Primarily a left guard at Texas A&M over the last few seasons, Bisontis is one of the top guards in this draft class. His 6-foot-5, 315-pound frame fits in well with his dominance in a zone-blocking, run scheme -- which would immensely benefit any variation of offense the Eagles run.