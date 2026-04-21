What Happens If The Eagles Trade Down? Mapping Every Realistic Scenario

The one sure thing in the NFL Draft? Howie Roseman is going to make a trade.

The Philadelphia Eagles general manager just doesn't sit and make the eight picks he has on draft night. Roseman is always wheeling and dealing, trying to stockpile picks for future drafts and add to the draft capital.

Would this be a draft for the Eagles to trade up? If there is a player on the board they like, but this class isn't as top heavy as previous years. The class is also not as deep either, making a pick towards the bottom of the first round very difficult.

The Eagles have the No. 23 pick, but there not be many players worth taking at that spot. This is an ideal spot for the Eagles to trade down, and Roseman has executed this move several times in the past.

Is this a year Roseman trades out of No. 23? Only if these scenarios on their draft board come into play.

There isn't an OT worth taking at No. 23

This is where the Eagles front office has to be wise in their evaluation process. The top two tackles, Spencer Fano and Francia Mauigoa, will be off the board long before No. 23. What about the other projected tackles in Round 1?

Kadyn Proctor is the ideal pick here, and the player worth trading up for should the Eagles want to accomplish that. Proctor can play tackle and guard, instantly competing for a spot at right guard in Week 1.

What if Proctor is off the board in the teens? What do the Eagles do?

Monroe Freeling and Blake Miller are good tackles, but the Eagles can stockpile more picks and select them past No. 25. Perhaps that's the route they take in a draft class that is deep at other positions -- or stockpile picks to use to acquire more picks in 2027.

Two WR targets are off the board

Who are those two wide receiver targets? Jordyn Tyson and Omar Cooper Jr.

Tyson is one of the biggest mysteries of the draft. A player with top-10 talent that can be a WR1 if healthy, but injuries have set Tyson back (and created some red flags). The hamstring injury is a concern, along with all the time missed in his college career due to various injuries.

There's a chance Tyson could fall into the 20s. The same can be said regarding Cooper, who projects as a WR2 and is excellent once the ball is in his hands. Cooper can play inside and outside and would be an asset to any offense, regardless of his struggles to catch a deep ball.

Both Cooper and Tyson are players that could fall to No. 23. If neither are there, the Eagles can get a wideout later in the draft and trade down to acquire more picks. These two are the playmakers at wide receiver that are realistic possibilities for the Eagles.

Load up for 2027 and 2028

If A.J. Brown trade discussions are a teaching lesson, the 2027 and 2028 draft has more top-end talent. The COVID era will be officially over in college football and the first wave of NIL players will have used up their college eligibility.

What does this mean? Better draft classes and more elite talent in Round 1. There won't be a drop off in the middle of the first round similar to the last few years.

The Eagles could just trade down from No. 23 and acquire a first-round pick next season, or a second-round pick for next season while going back in Round 1. The plan should be to get as many picks as possible for 2027 and 2028, which is the Eagles' intent when they move on from Brown.

Why not load up on more picks for next year, especially if the players on the Eagles big board aren't available?