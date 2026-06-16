Why Coaches Clearly Trust Jalyx Hunt More This Year Based on Minicamp

No player improved on the Philadelphia Eagles like Jalyx Hunt did last season.

Capitalizing off a strong postseason from his rookie campaign, Hunt took his game to another level in 2025. Hunt became the first Eagles player in franchise history to lead the team in sacks (6.5) and INT (3) in the same season, completing his breakout campaign.

Hunt was one of the top pass rushers on the Eagles, finishing with 52 tackles, 24 quarterback hits, three pass breakups, and a 16.9% pressure rate in 17 games.

His game improved when the Eagles acquired Jaelen Phillips, as Hunt had 5.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a 16.8% pressure rate from Weeks 10-17 (the weeks Phillips played).

With Jonathan Greenard in the fold, the Eagles have one of the pass rusher spots occupied on the first team defense. The other spot in the rotation is a battle between Hunt and Nolan Smith.

The Eagles have given Hunt the first team reps in minicamp (evidenced by the depth chart), and for good reason.

Hunt has earned that opportunity

Hunt's play on the field has warranted first team reps this offseason, as he may be the pass rusher that gets the majority of the snaps opposite Greenard. The Eagles saw how productive Hunt was with a premium pass rusher opposite him last year.

This wasn't a small sample size either. This was eight games, coming off a postseason where Hunt had nine pressures, 1.5 sacks, 3 QB hits and a 14.5% pressure rate while playing 37.9% of the snaps in a rotation with Smith and Josh Sweat.

Hunt has proven he can play in the league, and his upside is only getting better.

"Just keep doing what he's doing," Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said last month. "He's had a nice progression. I see him growing his game in all aspects. I think he can and will rush better. He'll play the run better. It's just the natural progression. He's had a good progression.

"I think he's just ready to keep getting better and better."

The upside has clearly shown regarding Hunt. Why wouldn't the Eagles give him more snaps?

A contract extension could be coming

Hunt is entering his third season, and has two years remaining on his rookie contract. Since Hunt was a third-round pick, he doesn't get a fifth-year option -- making him a free agent after the 2027 season.

The Eagles are likely to sign him sooner rather than later, especially after what transpired with Nolan Smith this offseason. Hunt is also a class act in the locker room and embraces what the Eagles try to build with their culture.

Essentially, Hunt is the quintessential Eagle.

The Eagles would be wise to sign Hunt sooner rather than later, although Hunt is not extension eligible yet. That will happen after the last regular season game of his third season -- which is this year.

A big year would set the 25-year-old Hunt for a long career in an Eagles uniform, and the Eagles are setting Hunt up for that possibility.

The first team reps are just a beginning. If Hunt produces like he did last season, the Eagles will have an easy decision to make.