Are the Eagles incentivized to trade A.J. Brown prior to the NFL Draft? Only if the price is right

As the NFL Draft is fast approaching, so does the future of A.J. Brown.

Deadlines spur action, and many trades are made in the days prior to the NFL's annual selection meeting. The Eagles always look to fill holes on the roster prior to the draft, allowing themselves to take a shot on a specific player with a high reward.

They've done that at wide receiver this offseason, acquiring Dontravyion Wicks and signing Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore. This adds to the current wide receiver room headlined by Brown and DeVonta Smith.

But there is the question of how much longer Brown is going to be with the Eagles. He is on borrowed time with the franchise, likely to be dealt after the June 1 deadline when the cap hit to move on is significantly less.

A trade prior to June 1 costs the Eagles $43 million in dead money (per Over the Cap). After June 1, that number significantly reduces to $16 million. There are plenty of reasons to trade Brown after June 1, or designate it as such.

This is where the draft comes into play. The Eagles already have Smith, Brown, and Wicks on the roster for 2026. Teams are on the lookout for premium wide receivers, which A.J. Brown certainly is.

What if the Eagles are offered a 2026 first-round pick in the days or hours leading up to the draft as a centerpiece for Brown? What is a player-for-player swap is available that can help their roster in 2026?

Do the Eagles hold out until after June 1 to make a deal? Not if either of these scenarios above make their roster better for 2026.

There's also pressure on other teams to make a move on draft night. The New England Patriots need help at wide receiver and have been aggressive in improving the position this offseason. What if the board doesn't fall their way and they can't get a receiver in Round 1? Do they pivot towards Brown?

What about the Houston Texans or Atlanta Falcons? Two other teams that could use a wide receiver. Same can be said with the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints. Do they pivot if the board doesn't fall their way?

Howie Roseman will be there to answer the call.

There's not just pressure on the Eagles, but other teams to get their picks right. An elite wideout is available for the taking if the price is right.

The Eagles don't have to trade Brown right now, and they know that. If a team wants to hand the Eagles multiple picks or a premium player for Brown, the plan changes.

Remember how the Eagles acquired Brown in the first place.