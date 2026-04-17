Eagles need to draft wide receiver whether A.J. Brown remains or not

The Eagles aren't likely to trade Brown next weekend, as it's better off for the franchise to trade him after June 1. There still are a matter of issues that need to be addressed involving Brown.

Even if Brown does come back for 2026 (again he's on borrowed time), the current state of the wide receiver position remains in flux. Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore are on one-year deals, so there's no guarantee either will be back for 2027.

Darius Cooper and Johnny Wilson are young players, but not pass catchers that are going to significantly help the position in 2027. This is based off the receiver room as its currently constructed amnd the number of targets -- or lack thereof -- they'll receive this season.

DeVonta Smith has a long-term future with the Eagles, while Dontayvion Wicks has a two-year commitment. Those two are essentially the roster locks for the next two years at wide receiver, assuming Brown is traded.

The position is good for 2026 at the current moment: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dontrayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown. These four are arguably the best quartet in the NFL.

What about 2027? There's a strong chance two of thse four players will not be with the Eagles. The wide receiver position is stacked right now, but the cupboard is bare for next year.

This is why the Eagles like to cover their tracks for the current season. Once the draft comes, they can select a position for the future. Instead of a need, it's an asset.

"There are certain positions that are incredibly hard to find and that they don't make as much of," said Eagles general manager Howie Roseman this week. "We factor that into account, we factor that into account on our resignings of our guys...These are some of the positions that there'll be a surplus at here over two-year period of time. We do the same thing with the free agent market.

"We try to look at the free agent market and we do this really in February and March. We try to do this and get a look ahead about the draft class in 2027, the free agent class in 2027 to really help shape our decisions over a two-year period."

There is a core in pace for 2026, but the Eagles will look to add talent at wide reciever in this draft -- whether A.J. Brown remains or not. They'll need to find cheaper alternatives on offense, whether that's in the early rounds in the draft or on Day 3.

If Brown is gone, the Eagles are going to need a WR2 down the line -- if not this season. There are plenty of options in a loaded wide receiver class to find that long-term replacement to go with Smith and Wicks.

The Eagles are set at wide receiver at the moment. That may not be the case come June 1.

Somewhere in this draft, wide receiver will be addressed.