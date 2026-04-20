A.J. Brown likely to be traded to Patriots: When Eagles plan on dealing the star receiver

The Philadelphia Eagles and A.J. Brown are closer to a divorce.

The Eagles have a trade partner for Brown, even if the deal isn't official yet. An ESPN report has the Eagles sending Brown to the Patriots on or after June 1 as Philadelphia and New England have discussed a deal and an offer remains on the table.

Brown won't be traded to the Patriots during the NFL Draft this week, largely due to how the cap hit is spread out once June 1 arrives.

If the Eagles trade Brown trade prior to June 1 that will cost Philadelphia $43 million in dead money (per Over the Cap). After June 1, that number significantly reduces to $16 million -- making it wiser to trade Brown then.

Why not acquire this year's draft picks?

The Eagles are interested in draft capital, but not for this year's draft. Philadelphia wants draft picks in 2027 and 2028, which is where New England comes into play. There are no set picks for any team next season since the 2027 season hasn't been played yet.

If the Eagles would trade Brown to the Patriots and receive a first-round pick, that pick could be in the teens based on how the Patriots fare in 2027. New England could miss the postseason and Philadelphia is guaranteed a top-18 pick. Even if the Patriots make the postseason and bow out early, the Eagles are still getting a pick in the early 20s.

Why not another trade partner?

Brown has been linked to the Patriots for the entire offseason. He's played under head coach Mike Vrabel and has a strong relationship with him from their time together with the Tennessee Titans.

The Patriots have been Brown's preferred trade destination and the Eagles have appeared inclined to provide that drequest. Philadelphia and New England have been discussing Brown for a while, as the Patriots have the willingness to improve at wide receiver after the Super Bowl LX disaster while Brown's frustrations with the Eagles and their offense grew over the past few seasons.

The Eagles have entertained other trade offers this offseason, but have wanted picks outside of the 2026 draft. This draft isn't as deep as in year's past, not having a lot of top-heavy talent. Philadelphia has just six draft picks in 2027 and seven draft picks in 2028 -- so the Eagles want to stockpile draft capital in those years.

The Patriots weren't the only team interested in Brown, but have been the likely team to acquire him for a while now.

What's the Eagles contingency plan?

Despite general manager Howie Roseman's claims that "A.J. Brown is still an Eagle," the Eagles have been operating this offseason if Brown won't be on the roster in 2026. They signed Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore in free agency, and acquired Dontayvion Wicks at wide receivee this offseason.

Philadelphia has been focused on wide receiver in this draft, including looking for a Brown replacement on Day 1 or Day 2. The Eagles are trying to add depth at wide receiver and replicate the loss of Brown that way, having a passing game centered around DeVonta Smith as the WR1.

The Eagles are expected to draft a wide receiver in one of the first three rounds. They have four of the first 98 picks in this draft (one first, one second, two third).

What could the Eagles get for Brown?

The Eagles have a barometer set in what they could receive for Brown, perhaps what the Patriots are willing to pay. The Jaylen Waddle trade to the Denver Broncos set the standard.

Denver dealt the Miami Dolphins a 2026 first-round pick, 2026 third-round pick, and 2026 fourth-round pick for Waddle -- who is two years younger than Brown (27). The Eagles likely want a first-round pick to start in exchange for Brown, which the Patriots currently have.

New England also has its own third-round pick for 2027, so Philadelphia can start there if the Eagles want to acquire premium draft capital.