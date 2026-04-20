Ten First-Round NFL Draft Fits For The Eagles -- Ranked By Impact on the Franchise

The first round of the NFL Draft is fast approaching for the Philadelphia Eagles -- and what they are going to do is uncertain.

This is different than most years, as the Eagles usually have provided hints on what they plan to do. The A.J. Brown uncertainty plays a factor on all this, but the Eagles typically trend towards the trenches when the draft pattern is uncertain.

There are a few areas on this roster the Eagles can improve come Thursday. They can find Lane Johnson's heir apparent at right tackle or seek to find a starting right guard in Week 1. They could look to bolster the pass rush or find a starting safety. Adding another wide receiver may be in the cards too.

Plenty of directions the Eagles can go in the first round. Let's look at the players that will be first-round picks in the Eagles range that would be the 10 best fits for the franchise.

Remember the Eagles have the No. 23 overall pick -- for now.

10. Ahkeim Mesidor (EDGE, Miami)

Mesidor can play inside and out, a plus for the Eagles given they prefer to move edge rushers inside at times. He has a high motor and can play all three downs, a player that would slide in well in the Eagles pass rush rotation.

The age is a concern (25), yet the production and physicality are there on tape. Mesidor can be too physical on plays, even if the drive is there. He would be considered a reach at No. 23, a better option if the Eagles trade down.

9. Max Iheanachor (OT, Arizona State)

This pick would make more sense for the Eagles if Jeff Stoutland is still the offensive line coach. Iheanachor is a developmental pick who needs time to learn the right tackle position, specifically how to stay low.

This is a pick a coaching staff has to be patient with, especially since Iheanachor does have a lot of upside. Iheanachor would essentially be a redshirt pick for the Eagles, and not an immediate contributor.

With no Stoutland there, would Iheanachor be worth the risk?

8. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (S, Toledo)

The last time the Eagles picked a defensive back from Toledo in Round 1, it went pretty well.

Philadelphia does need a starting safety, and McNeil-Warren fits that bill. He is developed by the same Toledo staff that developed Quinyon Mitchell, so that's a plus in evaluating him.

McNail-Warren needs to improve on tackling, but his fundamentals in coverage are stout. He's a Day 1 starter at safety, but is McNeil-Warren a reach at No. 23?

7. Caleb Lomu (OT, Utah)

Lomu needs to get bigger, and become a better run blocker as he still learns his position. The footwork is unbalanced, yet the knowledge is there to learn quickly.

The offensive tackles in this draft will result in players getting picked higher than they should, and Lomu is one of them. He's an athletic freak and can play left tackle with some seasoning.

What happens if he moves to right tackle?

6. Chase Bisontis (OG, Texas A&M)

Bisontis wouldn't be the sexiest pick, but the Eagles would have a Week 1 starter at guard -- while providing significant depth for the position.

Bisontis was primarily a left guard at Texas Tech over the last few seasons, so he would have to learn right guard if drafted by Philadelphia. His 6-foot-5, 315-pound frame fits in well with his dominance in a zone-blocking, run scheme and would immensely benefit any variation of offense the Eagles run.

If the Eagles wanted to address guard in Round 1, this is the pick at No. 23.

5. Blake Miller (OT, Clemson)

Miller has the intangibles to succeed at the NFL level, along with the physical toughness teams covet. A right tackle by trade, he fits right into what the Eagles need going forward -- and can develop his technique and bend.

The athleticism is there, along with the tenacity to contribute right away. The Eagles could cross train Miller at guard, but he projects as a long-term tackle in the league.

There are a lot of things to like about Miller, on and off the field. He could be a fixure in Philadelphia for a decade.

4. Omar Cooper Jr. (WR, Indiana)

If the Eagles are looking for a WR2 that can contribute immediately, there may not be a player more ready to produce than Cooper.

Cooper is excellent after the catch, and has big-play ability once he gets the ball in his hands. He's fearless when going for the catch and not afraid to get dirty once the ball is in the air.

Cooper would slide right into the WR2 if the Eagles drafted him at No. 23. They would have two instant playmakers on the outside, or the inside since Cooper and DeVonta Smith can slide in there.

3. Dillon Thieneman (S, Oregon)

Will Thieneman even be available at No. 23? Depends on how the board plays out.

The Eagles would like Thieneman's prowess against the run, and his ability to recognize plays easily. The biggest strength regrading Thieneman? He's a hybrid player that can play deep middle and the slot -- and position versatility is crucial in Vic Fangio's scheme.

This is a player worth trading up for.

2. Kenyon Sadiq (TE, Oregon)

The Eagles don't draft for need, and they certainly don't "need" a tight end. If Sadiq is around No. 23, he'll be very hard to pass up.

There's a lot to like about Sadiq since he excels in the slot and is a mismatch in the passing game due to his 6-3, 241-pound frame. He's a big-play tight end downfield and can outmuscle any defender that comes his way.

While Sadiq doesn't have the ideal frame, he's an instant contributor to any offense. He'd have an immediate impact in the passing game.

1. Kadyn Proctor (OT, Alabama)

This would be the home run pick for the Eagles in Round 1. Proctor is everything the Eagles could use on the offensive line -- in 2026 and beyond.

The talent and explosiveness are there when evaluating Proctor, but he is far from a finished product. His technique could use some work and may be better suited to play the left side of the offensive line.

For the Eagles, they can develop Proctor as Lane Johnson's successor down the road. He can also slide into the guard spot and play immediately, similar to how the Eagles developed Cam Jurgens before he took over at center.

Proctor could be the right guard for a decade -- or the right tackle for a decade after Johnson retires. This is the pick.