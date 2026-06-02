How Eagles Stole First-Round Pick From Patriots In A.J. Brown Trade

On the surface, the Philadelphia Eagles getting a first-round pick from the New England Patriots for A.J. Brown seems underwhelming.

When looking at the how productive Brown was for the Eagles over the past four seasons, the compensation should have been more right? That's not how teams view players they are trading for. Teams acquiring the player are looking at what that player can provide for them in their uniform, not what he did for another team.

The Brown trade negotiations were a bit more interesting, based on other trades for star wide receivers this offseason. Jaylen Waddle fetched a 2026 first-round pick (No. 30 overall), a third-round pick, and a fourth-round pick while D.J. Moore cost a the Buffalo Bills a 2026 second-round pick (they also got a fifth-round pick back).

Should the Eagles have received more for Brown? The Eagles did land a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick for a receiver that had three years remaining on a massive contract, and no other team outside of the Patriots seriously bidding for him.

The Eagles were fortunate to receive a first-round pick for Brown, even if it was a 2028 first-round pick.

Brown has knee issues

The status of Brown's knees have been a topic of discussion for several years, even before the Eagles traded for Brown from the Tennessee Titans four years ago. Brown has dealt with knee problems for several years, even admitting late in the 2024 season he needed his knee drained twice a week to manage the pain as the Eagles were making a Super Bowl run.

The Rams ultimately backed out of the Brown sweepstakes due to Brown's knee issues, seriously jeopardizing the Eagles' chances of getting a first-round pick for Brown in March. Even with the high price tag the Eagles asked for, Brown's knee issues were known around the league.

Age plays a factor

Brown does turn 29 this month and is in his prime for a wide receiver. He's still one year away from turning 30, which is when players begin to decline at his position.

The Patriots are in a "win-now" mode, and should get two very good years out of Brown. At minimum, Brown should still be one of the elite wideouts this year with New England.

The Eagles had a philosophy under Andy Reid which they still use under Howie Roseman. Once a player turned 30, the production started to trend downward. The Eagles preferred to part ways with a player a year too early compared to a year too late.

The Eagles didn't want to part ways with an elite talent like Brown, but the thought Brown may be declining had to cross their minds. That just won't be in 2026.

Brown's production has declined

For all that Brown has accomplished with the Eagles, are these numbers in 2025 worthy of a first-round pick? Brown finished with 1,003 receiving yards last season, the lowest he's had in a season since 2021 (869. He also had just12.9 yards per catch last year, the lowest average of his seven-year career.

Brown's yards per separation have dropped every season since 2022, including a career-low 1.8 yards last year -- which ranked 135th out of 135 qualifying receivers. This is a result of knee injuries and a hamstring injury that seems to have lingered over the last several years, part of why teams were so hesitant to trade for Brown.

Why did the Patriots give up a first-round pick?

The Patriots needed an elite wide receiver for their championship window, which will never get any better with Drake Maye on his rookie contract. Like the Eagles in 2022, the Patriost believe Brown can put them over the top and get them to a championship.

New England needed Brown to compete in the AFC, especially after the Patriots took advantage of a favorable schedule. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens will be back and the Buffalo Bills are still very good. The Denver Broncos also aren't going anywhere.

The Patriots added Romeo Doubs this offseason, but they needed a WR1 to completely upgrade the position. This is where Brown came in, as he wanted to join the Patriots and New England wanted to add him to the roster.

The Patriots didn't have a choice, as the Eagles didn't have to trade Brown and could have waited out until they got the first-round pick. The Eagles preferred a 2027 first-round pick, but a first-round pick is a first-round pick to them.

The Eagles got what they wanted, and so did the Patriots. Give the Eagles credit for getting a first-round pick for Brown, even with the red flags.