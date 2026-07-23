When a player hears his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft, the weight of expectation lands on his shoulders before he ever steps onto an NFL field.

Welcome to the league, rook.

Heading into the season, rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon will be under the microscope expected to produce early and often. Fair or not, it's the situation the 20th overall pick finds himself in after the Eagles made a trade to jump ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers swooping in on the USC product in hopes he can offset the loss of A.J. Brown and add another dynamic weapon alongside DeVonta Smith.

But are the expectations too high for Lemon?

If you are going into this season with the hope that Lemon will directly replace Brown's production, you're setting yourself up for disappointment. That's not an indictment of Lemon's talents; it's simply an unrealistic standard.

Brown, still viewed as a premier outside receiver, can take over games with his size, strength and ability to overpower cornerbacks. The 22-year-old is a different type of receiver. He wins routes with his route running, quickness, incredible trustworthy hands and his high football IQ. Most of his work is expected to come from the slot, where his skillset creates favorable matchups opposed to trying to win one-on-one on the outside.

Lemon does have the distinction of being the recipient of the 2025 Fred Bilentnikoff Award, which goes to the most outstanding receiver in the NFL. Past winners include Harrison Jr., Smith and Ja'Marr Chase along with Jalin Hyatt, Jerry Jeudy and James Washington.

Lemon hauled in 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Trojans, lower marks than Skyler Bell (4th round, Buffalo) and Jeremiah Smith (entering junior season at Ohio State) who were the other two finalists, but better than the fellow first rounders selected.

College production doesn't guarntee immediate NFL success.

With that said, drafting a slot wide receiver 20th overall is certainly a gamble, although draft analysts had him pegged as pick in the early teens before sliding in a draft that didn't have a plethora of top-end talent at the position. Lemon was one of five wideouts taken in the first round. Ohio State's Carnell Tate went fourth overall to Tennessee, Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson went eighth to New Orleans, Lemon was the next receiver taken followed by Texas A&M's KC Concepcion who went to Cleveland and Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. going to the Jets.

According to DraftKings, Lemon is +475 to have a 1,000+ yard season and is the sixth odds-on favorite (+1000) to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Now comes the draft pedigree. The rookie will never shake the first-round designation that will loom over his head for the rest of his career. Naturally, it comes with a lot of pressure to perform, especially at the wide receiver position where first-round wideouts are expected to become instant stars. But not every first-round wideout follows the same developmental paths and Lemon could fall into that category in his role as a slot receiver.

The pressure is amplified in Philadelphia.

Howie Roseman's recent track record in the first round has been near flawless. Dating back to 2021, the Eagles have selected Jihaad Campbell, Quinyon Mitchell, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis and Smith. All have become key contributors early in their pro careers. That success only raises expectations for future first round selections.

Lemon was unable to fully showcase his talents during OTAs dealing with a hamstring injury. The rookie did confirm that he will be at full strength and ready to go when the team reports to Training Camp next Tuesday.

There's little question the Eagles believe he can become an impact player. From his polished route running, reliable hands and advanced understanding of how to win leverage despite is smaller frame makes him an ideal fit in Sean Mannion's offense.

The key is sperating the long-term potential from the immediate expectations.

Lemon doesn't need to replace Brown by himself to justify where the team drafted him. If he develops into a reliable target for Jalen Hurts who can move the chains and continue to progress over time, the Eagles made the right investment even if Lemon doesn't put together a 1,000-yard rookie campaign.