PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles were able to dodge the rain on Wednesday morning, fitting in a 76-minute “yellow" practice, in between heavy downpours.

The session in shells was largely nondescript after consecutive high-energy padded practices on Monday and Tuesday.

The top story is perhaps off the field where likely-future Hall of Fame right tackle Lane Johnson was excused for his fourth consecutive practice for a non-injury-related matter.

For the second consecutive day, third-round rookie Markel Bell handled the first-team work in place of Johnson.

Also absent today was three-time Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson, who was given a rest day. The veteran did jog onto the field about an hour into practice to watch. Second-year interior backup Drew Kendall got the first-team work in place of Dickerson.

Top receivers DeVonta Smith and rookie first-round pick Makai Lemon, who are both dealing with hamstring injuries, remained on the sidelines as well.

On the field was quieter than it had been the past few days. There were nearly fireworks, however, when backup center Willie Lampkin ripped the helmet off of reserve linebacker Smael Mondon, but the angst stopped at pushing and shoving.

The offense was more efficient with Jalen Hurts starting things against the second-team defense during a 7-on-7 period with nice completions to Dallas Goedert and Dontayvion Wicks, the latter of which was about a 20-yard deep out with safety Andre’ Sam closing.

WR Darius Cooper gets some extra work in after practive on Aug. 5, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

What would have been the play of the day was a Hurts near miss to Darius Cooper in the corner of the end zone between defenders Kelee Ringo and Marcus Epps. It was a high-degree-of-difficulty catch but Cooper looked in position to make it.

BIRDSEED

-- Veteran slot receiver/punt returner Britain Covey left practice early Tuesday and joined the hamstring club with the WRs. With so many WRs absent, the Eagles brought back undrafted rookie Brandon Hayes to help in the short term.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Hayes participated in the team’s rookie camp this spring as a tryout player and ultimately signed with the Eagles for part of the spring.

Hayes joined Cooper DeJean and Elijah Moore for PR reps.

-- Rookie edge defender Keyshawn James-Newby (right ankle), and rookie safety Cole Wisniewski (hamstring) remained out of practice.

There was some good news on the injury front with rookie guards Micah Morris (shoulder), and Jaeden Roberts (calf contusion), returning to practice in a limited fashion.

-- Tanner McKee was up first with the twos in the opening 7-on-7 period, but veteran Andy Dalton went first in team drills and took more reps as the second-team quarterback.

Dalton was also the sharper player, something which is becoming a theme. The highlight was a deep crosser to Johnny Wilson.

McKee was often hesitant. His top play was a nice swing pass in stride to Elijah Mitchell.

-- Before practice, Vic Fangio spoke very highly of Michael Carter, noting he’s confident in the veteran at three different positions: safety, slot and dime back. Carter has gotten more first-team reps at safety opposite Drew Mukuba in recent days.

-The lengthy Jihaad Campbell, who is 6-foot-3 with a 6-8 wingspan, showed off his range in pass coverage by sticking with receiver Samori Toure. Later, however, Tank Bigsby git Campbell to bite on a stop-and-go route, resulting in defensive holding

-- Hurts had some nice runs today, including what looked like a designed QB sweep.

-- Quez Watkins showed off his speed on a smoke screen when cornerback Ambry Thomas took a bad tackling angle. Once Watkins ditched Thomas, he raced to the end zone.

-- International hopeful Josh Weru had a batted pass during the practice.

-- We might have to start calling Cole Payton the “YOLO QB.” The rookie signal-caller trusts his arm and isn’t afraid of tight windows. It bit Payton in the closing developmental period when a deflected pass landed in the hands of Tariq Castro-Fields. Castro-Fields also had a PBU in the same set of reps.