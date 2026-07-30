PHILADELPHIA — After a positive Day 1 of training camp for the new offense, things got a little more difficult for Sean Mannion and Co. on Thursday.

It was a “green” practice that was scheduled to last for an hour and 38 minutes and came in just under that. Conditioning was an emphasis with players tasked to run into the end zone to finish plays and drives.

Nick Sirianni had forecasted the ebbs and flows before Wednesday’s practice.

“I think training camp has growing pains throughout both sides of the ball,” the head coach warned.

The offense was unable to follow up on a sharp performance on Wednesday and it started early.

During the first session of team drills, quarterback Jalen Hurts was forced to hold the football twice, essentially killing reps.

It wasn’t all bad, as backup running back Tank Bigsby did show his trademarked burst at times but perceived big plays were aided by the conditioning aspect of the session.

There were also some misdirection successes as Vic Fangio’s defense attempts to tighten up the discipline to better handle the eye candy being thrown at them.

After the first period with ones against ones, the Eagles wnet to ones vs. twos and two vs. ones to better evaluate the depth players.

The highlight for the offense was an underthrown deep ball from Hurts down the left sideline that Dontayvion Wicks adjusted to and hauled in with Jakorian Bennett and rookie safety Cole Wisniewski in coverage.

Another potential big play to DeVonta Smith deep down the field was hampered by an underthrow that allowed defensive backs Jonathan Jones and Andre’ Sam to get back into the play. It could have been a touchdown and should have been an interception but ultimately fell incomplete.

Hurts had a couple of nice completions to Smith a solid 15-yard gain ot so to Dallas Goedert, but was under significant interior pressure, particularly from Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

Rough Reset

Eagles QB Cole Payton at rookie camp. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Defensively, recent signing A.J. Epenesa had a big day dropping as a flex player to intercept rookie QB Cole Payton on a deflected ball. Fangio has mentioned pre-practice that he was impressed by Epenesa handling things he wasn’t asked to do much like dropping into coverage.

That was the start of a poor sequence of reps by Payton, who was intercepted on the very next play by linebacker Chance Campbell, who was running the rail against undrafted rookie tight end Dae’Quon Wright and mirrored the route.

Later Payton, who gets limited reps and must make them count, had INT No. 3 when rookie edge rusher Keyshawn James-Newby got in on the fun.

BIRDSEED:

-Not great news on veteran edge defender Jonathan Greenard when Fangio admitted that the star pass rusher may not be back for camp. Jalyx Hunt again took over with the first-team as the right overhang player and Epenesa as the backup. However, the Eagles are now starting to cross-train as well and Hunt took snaps on the left side while Arnold Ebiketie noticeably worked in on both sides as well.

-The first injury happened when second-year offensive tackle Cameron Williams went down with a leg injury. The cart came out but Williams felt good enough to labor off the field himself, laboring to the trainer’s tent while favoring his left leg.

-Andy Dalton got the most work as QB2 today, ahead of Tanner McKee. The veteran had a nice sequence that included a slant to Eli Stowers and an out to Quez Watkins. CB Mac McWilliams rebounded a bit for the defense with a PBU.

-Franchise legend Brian Dawkins was on hand to watch practice and had a sideline reunion of sorts with Mike Quick, Ike Reese and Jon Ritchie.

-Special teams coordinator Michael Clay had a large brace on his left arm. Clay, an avid golfer, had an ulnar nerve issue taken care of in a pre-scheduled procedure.

The practice ended with a catching circuit instead of a developmental period.