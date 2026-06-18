Why An Interior Push Could Turn Eagles' Jonathan Greenard Into A Star
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PHILADELPHIA — Jonathan Greenard hasn’t even fully practiced yet, never mind suited up for a regular-season game with the Eagles, but the veteran edge rusher is already envisioning the havoc he might create playing alongside Philadelphia’s talented defensive interior.
Eagles On SI, asked the trade pickup, who is in the final stages of rehabbing from shoulder surgery that cut short his final season in Minnesota, if he has started to think about what it will be like working off the push players like Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo can provide against opposing quarterbacks.
“Think about it all the time,” a smiling Greenard said. “It’s going to be fun, man, because those are guys who are selfless but also understand how much impact they can have on the game.”
Greenard, who was acquired by the Eagles from the Vikings on Day 2 of the 2026 draft for two third-round picks (a 2026 selection the Vikings used on Miami safety Jakobe Thomas, and a yet-to-be-conveyed 2027 pick), subsequently signed a new four-year, $100 million contract with $50M guaranteed with the Eagles as the expected headliner of the pass rush..
While Greenard has reached double-digit sacks with both Houston and Minnesota, he’s never played with the kind of talent the Eagles have inside on the defensive front.
A New World
It’s a sentiment that made Greenard quickly realize he’s stepping into a situation where he won’t have to carry the load alone.
“I just told them when I got here, man, look, ‘I feed off of y’all,’” Greenard recalled. “I’m just going to let y’all do y’all thing and I’ll eventually obviously read and see how they like to play versus certain opponents.
“But I’m not here to slow y’all down. I’m just going to be here and kind of feed off of y’all and obviously add to it as well, which I’ve already started [to do].”
The best friend of any edge rusher is quick pressure up the middle that can often flush a QB into danger. The consistency of a good pass rush off the middle can also force signal callers to slide protections, creating lanes and opportunities on the edge.
Conversely, Greenard's explosiveness and relentlessness can beat any offensive tackle off the edge, forcing the QB to climb the pocket and into the waiting arms of that interior push.
“Having that [push] as an advantage is going to be great as an edge guy,” Greenard said. “Every edge guy will tell you that if you got two guys like that inside pushing the pocket and just causing disruption makes our job a whole lot easier.”
For Greenard, it’s not just about numbers though — it’s about the collective disruption.
A practical, disciplined pass rush is a staple of the Vic Fangio system and chasing sacks isn’t going to be tolerated. It’s four [or five] rushing as one.
By adding Greenard the Eagles could have the most talented defensive front in the Fangio era, which has already produced two top-10 defenses.
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John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen