PHILADELPHIA - Vic Fangio held his first training camp press conference on Thursday and began by noting that Dr. Anthony Fauci repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment during testimony about COVID-19. The Eagles defensive coordinator was making a joke about it when the first question fired his way was about Marcus Epps and whether he would be the starter to open the season.

“I’m gonna be like Fauci and just take the Fifth Amendment on all questions,” he said, laughing. “Did you guys see that? Oh my god.”

Whether that was a political statement or just an off-the-cuff quote – Fangio is good at the off-the-cuff quote – isn’t up for debate here. The DC created a new word - “Faucied” - when it came to a question from yours truly about Brandon Graham.

Fangio was asked if there is any chance that the ageless Graham could be brought in with Jonathan Greenard expected to miss most of camp, per Fangio, who added that, “it remains to be seen” if Greenard will return for Week 1’s opener against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 13.

“I don’t know,” he said on the Graham question. “You guys had Howie up here (Wednesday),” you should have asked him that.”

“I did,” was my response.

“And what did Howie say?” Fangio countered.

Me: “Nothing.”

Fangio, jokingly said, “He ducked ya? He Faucied ya?”

Me, also jokiingly: “So, that’s what you’re gonna do? Are you going to Fauci me?”

Fangio: “I’m at the mercy of Howie.”

Eagles Could Benefit By Bringing Back Veteran D-Lineman

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham talks to reporters after going through his first practice on Oct. 22 after unretiring. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

So is Graham, apparently. The veteran defensive lineman said during the offseason that he would like to come back at some point during training camp and at least before the season opener, and if not, he would go ahead and retire for a second time.

He was called back into duty last October, after retiring the first time, when the Eagles were hit with injury on the edge and the sudden retirement of Za’Darius Smith.

Graham, now 38, could help the Eagles both as a tackle and an end, but are his services needed? Greenard will return at some point, and Byron Young is probably going to be the fourth defensive tackle after Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Moro Ojomo. Then there’s second-year man Ty Robinson and others.

My take would be yes, Graham’s return for a 17th season would be helpful and should be investigated, but mum - or Faucied - is the word around the building.

“Communication between BG, the Eagles, and me has always been consistent,” said the GM when asked by yours truly where things stand. “BG was the first draft pick I ever made as GM. Those conversations, obviously between us and every player, we're going to keep between us and the player. I

“I want to be consistent with whoever that is that we do that. But obviously you're talking about one of the greatest Eagles players and an unbelievable person. Last year, his ability to come back in and help us was huge for our football team. But again, those conversations we'll keep private.”